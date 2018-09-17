West Virginia High School Football Schedule-Week 5
A look at all West Virginia High School Football games in all classes for week 5. There's games of the week in each class, also an overall game of the week. There will be a player of the week in each game of the week determined by the best performance of a player on the winning team.
(AAA)
Martinsburg at Academy Park(PA)
Greenbrier East at Buckhannon-Upshur
Wheeling Park at Cambridge(OH)
Cabell Midland at Capital
Washington at Clarke County(VA)
(Class AAA Game of the Week) Spring Valley at George Washington
Mountain Ridge(MD.) at Hampshire
James Wood(VA.) at Hedgesville
Woodrow Wilson at Hurricane
Parkersburg South at John Marshall
Parkersburg at Marietta(OH.)
Linsly(W.V.) at Morgantown
Princeton at Musselman
Brooke at Ripley
Spring Mills at S. Hagerstown(MD.)
Riverside at St. Albans
(AA)
Roane County at Braxton County
Robert C. Byrd at Bridgeport
Berkeley Springs at Clear Springs(MD.)
(Overall Game of the Week) University at Fairmont Senior
Northern Garrett, MD.) at Frankfort
Sissonville at Herbert Hoover
Wyoming East at James Monroe
Jefferson at Keyser
Preston at Lewis County
Grafton at Liberty(Harrison)
Clay County at Liberty(Raleigh)
Oak Hill at Nicholas County
Wayne at Nitro
Elkins at North Marion
East Liverpool(OH.) at Oak Glen
Weir at Petersburg
(Class AA Game of the Week) Mingo Central at Poca
Pikeville(KY) at Point Pleasant
Man at River View
Chapmanville at Scott
PikeView at Shady Spring
Bluefield at Tazewell(VA)
Independence at Westside
Logan at Winfield
Williamstown at Buffalo
Madonna at Cameron
Tygarts Valley at Clay-Battelle
Wahama at Federal Hocking(OH.)
Parkersburg Catholic at Gilmer County
Summers County at Greenbrier West
Van at Hannan
Fronteir(OH.) at Magnolia
Hurley(VA.) at Montcalm
South Harrison at Moorefield
Webster County at Mount View
Hundred at Paden City
Southern Garrett(MD.) at Pendleton County
Sherman at Ravenswood
Pocahontas County at Richwood
Doddridge County at Ritchie County
Calhoun County at St. Marys
Philip Barbour at Tucker County
Tolsia at Tug Valley
Wirt County at Tyler Consolidated
Midland Trail at Valley (Fayette)
Beallsville(OH.) at Valley (Wetzel)
(Class A Game of the Week) Fayetteville at Wheeling Central