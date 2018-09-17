West Virginia High School Football Schedule-Week 5

A look at all West Virginia High School Football games in all classes for week 5. There's games of the week in each class, also an overall game of the week. There will be a player of the week in each game of the week determined by the best performance of a player on the winning team.

(AAA)

Martinsburg at Academy Park(PA)

Greenbrier East at Buckhannon-Upshur

Wheeling Park at Cambridge(OH)

Cabell Midland at Capital

Washington at Clarke County(VA)

(Class AAA Game of the Week) Spring Valley at George Washington

Mountain Ridge(MD.) at Hampshire

James Wood(VA.) at Hedgesville

Woodrow Wilson at Hurricane

Parkersburg South at John Marshall

Parkersburg at Marietta(OH.)

Linsly(W.V.) at Morgantown

Princeton at Musselman

Brooke at Ripley

Spring Mills at S. Hagerstown(MD.)

Riverside at St. Albans

(AA)

Roane County at Braxton County

Robert C. Byrd at Bridgeport

Berkeley Springs at Clear Springs(MD.)

(Overall Game of the Week) University at Fairmont Senior

Northern Garrett, MD.) at Frankfort

Sissonville at Herbert Hoover

Wyoming East at James Monroe

Jefferson at Keyser

Preston at Lewis County

Grafton at Liberty(Harrison)

Clay County at Liberty(Raleigh)

Oak Hill at Nicholas County

Wayne at Nitro

Elkins at North Marion

East Liverpool(OH.) at Oak Glen

Weir at Petersburg

(Class AA Game of the Week) Mingo Central at Poca

Pikeville(KY) at Point Pleasant

Man at River View

Chapmanville at Scott

PikeView at Shady Spring

Bluefield at Tazewell(VA)

Independence at Westside

Logan at Winfield

Williamstown at Buffalo

Madonna at Cameron

Tygarts Valley at Clay-Battelle

Wahama at Federal Hocking(OH.)

Parkersburg Catholic at Gilmer County

Summers County at Greenbrier West

Van at Hannan

Fronteir(OH.) at Magnolia

Hurley(VA.) at Montcalm

South Harrison at Moorefield

Webster County at Mount View

Hundred at Paden City

Southern Garrett(MD.) at Pendleton County

Sherman at Ravenswood

Pocahontas County at Richwood

Doddridge County at Ritchie County

Calhoun County at St. Marys

Philip Barbour at Tucker County

Tolsia at Tug Valley

Wirt County at Tyler Consolidated

Midland Trail at Valley (Fayette)

Beallsville(OH.) at Valley (Wetzel)

(Class A Game of the Week) Fayetteville at Wheeling Central