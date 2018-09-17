Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
West Virginia High School Football Scores- Week 4

(AAA)

John Marshall at Bellaire(OH.) 7-39

Morgantown at Brooke 63-6

Petersburg at Hampshire 35-28

Jefferson at Hedgesville 6-42

Washington at Heritage(VA.) 0-53

Woodrow Wilson at Huntington 14-47

Cabell Midland at Hurricane 10-40

Capital at Parkersburg 35-22

Princeton at Parkersburg South 0-37

Spring Valley at South Charleston 42-14

Martinsburg at Spring Mills 56-0

George Washington at St. Albans 69-0

(Class AAA Game of the Week) Wheeling Park at University 45-38

(AA)

Frankfort at Berkeley Springs 42-6

Greenbrier East at Bluefield 62-7

Nitro at Chapmanville 0-28

Valley(Fayette) at Clay County 6-33

North Marion at East Fairmont 54-7

(Class AA Game of the Week) Bridgeport at Fairmont Senior 45-14

River View at Hurley(VA.) 6-16

PikeView at James Monroe 12-13

Braxton County at Lewis County 12-21

Poca at Logan 62-36

Lincoln at Nicholas County 41-6

Grafton at Oak Glen 21-49

Liberty(Harrison) at Philip Barbour 21-27

Herbert Hoover at Point Pleasant 21-53

Preston at Robert C. Byrd 14-69

Independence at Shady Spring 3-29

(Overall Game of the Week) Mingo Central at Sissonville 39-36

Winfield at Wayne 9-28

Keyser at Weir 41-40

Tolsia at Westside 48-18

Oak Hill at Wyoming East 48-47

(A)

Pendleton County at Bath County(VA.) 34-9

Paden City at Bridgeport(OH.) 38-70

Sherman at Buffalo 56-6

Tyler Consolidated at Calhoun County 47-6

Montcalm at Craig County(VA.). postponed

Meadow Bridge at Fayetteville 36-16

Cameron at Frontier(OH.) 40-14

Hundred at Hannan 42-26

Beallsville(OH.) at Madonna 20-40

Richwood at Midland Trail 8-44

South Harrison at Notre Dame 35-14

East Hardy at Pocahontas County 13-16

(Class A Game of the Week) Williamstown at Ravenswood 55-19

Magnolia at River (Hannibal) (OH.) 22-8

Ritchie County at St. Marys 24-21

Mount View at Summers County 34-13

Moorefield at Tucker County 17-19

Phelps (KY.) at Tug Valley 24-30

Clay-Battelle at Valley (Wetzel) 28-18

Lincoln County at Van 60-0

Belpre(OH.) at Wahama 41-22

Greenbrier West at Webster County 20-26

Parkersburg Catholic at Wirt County 38-8

