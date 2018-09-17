West Virginia High School Football Scores- Week 4
(AAA)
John Marshall at Bellaire(OH.) 7-39
Morgantown at Brooke 63-6
Petersburg at Hampshire 35-28
Jefferson at Hedgesville 6-42
Washington at Heritage(VA.) 0-53
Woodrow Wilson at Huntington 14-47
Cabell Midland at Hurricane 10-40
Capital at Parkersburg 35-22
Princeton at Parkersburg South 0-37
Spring Valley at South Charleston 42-14
Martinsburg at Spring Mills 56-0
George Washington at St. Albans 69-0
(Class AAA Game of the Week) Wheeling Park at University 45-38
(AA)
Frankfort at Berkeley Springs 42-6
Greenbrier East at Bluefield 62-7
Nitro at Chapmanville 0-28
Valley(Fayette) at Clay County 6-33
North Marion at East Fairmont 54-7
(Class AA Game of the Week) Bridgeport at Fairmont Senior 45-14
River View at Hurley(VA.) 6-16
PikeView at James Monroe 12-13
Braxton County at Lewis County 12-21
Poca at Logan 62-36
Lincoln at Nicholas County 41-6
Grafton at Oak Glen 21-49
Liberty(Harrison) at Philip Barbour 21-27
Herbert Hoover at Point Pleasant 21-53
Preston at Robert C. Byrd 14-69
Independence at Shady Spring 3-29
(Overall Game of the Week) Mingo Central at Sissonville 39-36
Winfield at Wayne 9-28
Keyser at Weir 41-40
Tolsia at Westside 48-18
Oak Hill at Wyoming East 48-47
(A)
Pendleton County at Bath County(VA.) 34-9
Paden City at Bridgeport(OH.) 38-70
Sherman at Buffalo 56-6
Tyler Consolidated at Calhoun County 47-6
Montcalm at Craig County(VA.). postponed
Meadow Bridge at Fayetteville 36-16
Cameron at Frontier(OH.) 40-14
Hundred at Hannan 42-26
Beallsville(OH.) at Madonna 20-40
Richwood at Midland Trail 8-44
South Harrison at Notre Dame 35-14
East Hardy at Pocahontas County 13-16
(Class A Game of the Week) Williamstown at Ravenswood 55-19
Magnolia at River (Hannibal) (OH.) 22-8
Ritchie County at St. Marys 24-21
Mount View at Summers County 34-13
Moorefield at Tucker County 17-19
Phelps (KY.) at Tug Valley 24-30
Clay-Battelle at Valley (Wetzel) 28-18
Lincoln County at Van 60-0
Belpre(OH.) at Wahama 41-22
Greenbrier West at Webster County 20-26
Parkersburg Catholic at Wirt County 38-8