West Virginia High School Football-Week 1, AA Rankings

photo courtesy: WVSSAC

1.) Bluefield Beavers(1-0)-pre-season rank: 1

2.) Fairmont Senior Polar Bears(1-0)-pre-season rank: 2

3.) Point Pleasant Big Blacks(1-0)-pre-season rank: 3

4.) Bridgeport Indians(1-0)-pre-season rank: 4

5.) Weir RedRiders(1-0)-pre-season rank: 7

6.) Liberty(Harrison) Mountaineers(1-0)-pre-season rank: 8

7.) Mingo Central Miners(0-1)-pre-season rank: 5

8.) Wayne Pioneers(0-1)-pre-season rank: 6

9.) Keyser Golden Tornado(0-0)-pre-season rank: 9

10.) Elkins Tigers(1-0)-pre-season rank: NR

dropped out: Winfield

Outside looking in: Sissonville, Winfield, Robert C. Byrd, Herbert Hoover, Poca, and Frankfort.

These rankings include AA high school football teams in West Virginia. In week 1, we saw The Hurricane Redskins defeat The Winfield Generals 24-13. We also saw The Point Pleasant Big Blacks defeat The Mingo Central Miners 42-35. The Spring Valley Timberwolves defeated The Wayne Pioneers 49-8. The Bluefield Beavers defeated class AA, The Graham G-Men(VA.) 38-14. The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears defeated Robert C. Byrd 46-20. The Bridgeport Indians defeated Lewis County 45-17. The Weir Red Riders defeated Oak Glen 49-14. The Liberty(Harrison) Mountaineers defeated Roane County 42-22. The Keyser Golden Tornado were idle during week 1. QB Cason Payne of The Point Pleasant Big Blacks won our AA player of the week.

Point Pleasant at Mingo Central was our AA game of the week. RB Juice Edwards of The Bluefield Beavers won our overall player of the week including all 3 classes. Bluefield at Graham was our overall game of the week including all 3 classes. Week 1 is in the books, now high school football teams in the mountain state prepare for week 2! We will also, publish our A rankings. We look to also, publish stat leaders for each position and publish high school football games of week 2 in West Virginia. Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @WVSportsCast/wvsportscast as we try to bring you any news, games of the week, players of the week, rankings, stat leaders, and scheduled games for West Virginia High School Football!