West Virginia High School Football-Week 1, AAA Rankings

photo courtesy: WVSSAC

1.) Martinsburg Bulldogs(1-0)-pre-season rank: 1

2.) Capital Cougars(1-0)-pre-season rank: 2

3.) Spring Valley Timberwolves(1-0)-pre-season rank: 3

4.) Huntington Highlanders(1-0)-pre-season rank: 4

5.) Cabell Midland Knights(1-0)-pre-season rank: 5

6.) Hurricane Redskins(1-0)-pre-season rank: 6

7.) John Marshall Monarchs(1-0)-pre-season rank: 9

8.) Hedgesville Eagles(1-0)-pre-season rank: 10

9.) George Washington Patriots(1-0)-pre-season rank: NR

10.) Musselman Applemen(1-0)-pre-season rank: NR

dropped out: University and Parkersburg

Outside looking in: Morgantown, Wheeling Park, University, Parkersburg, South Charleston, and Parkersburg South.

These rankings include AAA high school football teams in West Virginia. In week 1, we seen The John Marshall Monarchs defeated The University Hawks 42-35. Also, we seen The Parkersburg Big Reds defeated The Morgantown Mohigans 45-35. The Martinsburg Bulldogs defeated Loudoun Valley(VA.) 62-12. The Capital Cougars defeated class AAAA Johnson Central(KY.) 28-21. The Spring Valley Timberwolves defeated class AA, The Wayne Pioneers 49-8. The Huntington Highlanders defeated class AAA Belfry(KY.) 17-9. The Cabell Midland Knights defeated St. Albans 62-0. The Hurricane Redskins defeated class AA The Winfield Generals 24-13. The Hedgesville Eagles defeated The Washington Patriots 68-8. Our AAA player of the week went RB Ty Konchesky of The Morgantown Mohigans. Parkersburg at Morgantown was our AAA game of the week and was also, The MetroNews kick-off game. Week 1 is in the books, now high school football teams in the mountain state prepare for week 2! We will also, publish our AA and A rankings. We look to also, publish stat leaders for each position and publish high school football games of week 2 in West Virginia. Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @WVSportsCast/wvsportscast as we try to bring you any news, games of the week, players of the week, rankings, stat leaders, and scheduled games for West Virginia High School Football! We also, do bitmoji, cartoon, regular picture, schedule, and game edits. All edits are $5, besides schedule and game edits, they are $7.50.