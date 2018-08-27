West Virginia High School Football-Week 1, class A rankings

photo courtesy: WVSSAC

1.) Wheeling Central Maroon Knights(1-0)-pre-season rank: 1

2.) St. Marys Blue Devils(0-0)-pre-season rank: 2

3.) Midland Trail Patriots(1-0)-pre-season rank: 8

4.) Tug Valley Panthers(1-0)-pre-season rank: 9

5.) Cameron Dragons(1-0)-pre-season rank: 10

6.) East Hardy Cougers(0-1)-pre-season rank: 3

7.) Magnolia Blue Eagles(1-0)-pre-season rank: NR

8.) Doddridge County Bulldogs(1-0)-pre-season rank: NR

9.) Madonna Blue Dons(1-0)-pre-season rank: NR

10.) Richwood Lumberjacks(1-0)-pre-season rank: NR

dropped out: South Harrison, Williamstown, Summers County, and Sherman.

Outside looking in: Clay Batelle, T-Ravenswood/Greenbrier West, Parkersburg Catholic, Pendleton County, Tygarts Valley, South Harrison, and Williamstown.

These rankings include A high school football teams in West Virginia. In week 1, we seen class AA Bishop Carroll(PA.) defeat The East Hardy Cougars 19-13. We also, seen The Doddridge County Bulldogs defeat The South Harrison Hawks 52-14.

The Weeling Central Maroon Knights defeated The Williamstown Yellowjackets 33-0. The Pikeview Panthers defeated The Summers County Bobcats 28-27. The Magnolia Blue Dons defeated The Sherman Tide 24-0.

The Midland Trail Patriots defeated The Independence Patriots 22-6. The Tug Valley Panthers defeated Hannan 56-0. The Cameron Dragons defeated class A West Green(PA.) 22-14. Our class A player of the week went to QB Curtis McGhee III from The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights. Our class A game of the week was Wheeling Central at Williamstown. Week 1 is in the books, now high school football teams in the mountain state prepare for week 2!