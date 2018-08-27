Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

West Virginia High School Football-Week 1, class A rankings 

wvsportscast
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
7   //    27 Aug 2018, 10:54 IST

Enter
photo courtesy: WVSSAC

1.) Wheeling Central Maroon Knights(1-0)-pre-season rank: 1

2.) St. Marys Blue Devils(0-0)-pre-season rank: 2

3.) Midland Trail Patriots(1-0)-pre-season rank: 8

4.) Tug Valley Panthers(1-0)-pre-season rank: 9

5.) Cameron Dragons(1-0)-pre-season rank: 10

6.) East Hardy Cougers(0-1)-pre-season rank: 3

7.) Magnolia Blue Eagles(1-0)-pre-season rank: NR

8.) Doddridge County Bulldogs(1-0)-pre-season rank: NR

9.) Madonna Blue Dons(1-0)-pre-season rank: NR

10.) Richwood Lumberjacks(1-0)-pre-season rank: NR

dropped out: South Harrison, Williamstown, Summers County, and Sherman.

Outside looking in: Clay Batelle, T-Ravenswood/Greenbrier West, Parkersburg Catholic, Pendleton County, Tygarts Valley, South Harrison, and Williamstown.

These rankings include A high school football teams in West Virginia. In week 1, we seen class AA Bishop Carroll(PA.) defeat The East Hardy Cougars 19-13. We also, seen The Doddridge County Bulldogs defeat The South Harrison Hawks 52-14.

The Weeling Central Maroon Knights defeated The Williamstown Yellowjackets 33-0. The Pikeview Panthers defeated The Summers County Bobcats 28-27. The Magnolia Blue Dons defeated The Sherman Tide 24-0.

The Midland Trail Patriots defeated The Independence Patriots 22-6. The Tug Valley Panthers defeated Hannan 56-0. The Cameron Dragons defeated class A West Green(PA.) 22-14. Our class A player of the week went to QB Curtis McGhee III from The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights. Our class A game of the week was Wheeling Central at Williamstown. Week 1 is in the books, now high school football teams in the mountain state prepare for week 2! We look to also, publish stat leaders for each position and publish high school football games of week 2 in West Virginia. Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @WVSportsCast/wvsportscast as we try to bring you any news, games of the week, players of the week, rankings, stat leaders, and scheduled games for West Virginia High School Football! We also, do bitmoji, cartoon, regular picture, schedule, and game edits. All edits are $5, besides schedule and game edits, they are $7.50.

wvsportscast
CONTRIBUTOR
West Virginia Prep Sports, college, and professional sports.
The Great American Rivalry of The Two Virginias
RELATED STORY
Top 5 cornerbacks in college football for 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 quarterbacks in college football for 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wide receivers in college football for 2018
RELATED STORY
2018 Princeton Tigers Preview
RELATED STORY
Top 5 safeties in college football for 2018
RELATED STORY
College football's biggest storylines for 2018
RELATED STORY
Biggest remaining needs for each AFC West team
RELATED STORY
Dale Moss on the NFL, KISS, Michelob ULTRA & Father's Day
RELATED STORY
Top 20 most funny quotes: Part 1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us