West Virginia High School Football - Week 2, Class A Rankings

1.) Wheeling Central Maroon Knights (2-0) Last week rank: 1

2.) Midland Trail Patriots (2-0) Last week rank: 2

3.) Cameron Dragons (2-0) Last week rank: 5

4.) Doddridge County Bulldogs (2-0) Last week rank: 8

5.) Richwood Lumberjacks (2-0) Last week rank: 10

6.) Ravenswood Red Devils (2-0) Last week rank: NR

7.) Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders (2-0) Last week rank: NR

8.) Williamstown Yellowjackets (1-1) Last week rank: NR

9.) Magnolia Blue Eagles (1-1) Last week rank: 7

10.) Tucker County Mountain Lions (2-0) Last week rank: NR

dropped out: St. Marys, Tug Valley, and East Hardy.

Outside looking in: Fayetteville, St. Marys, Tug Valley, East Hardy, Sherman, and Meadow Bridge.

In week 2 we see 3 teams drop out of the top 10. We have 4 new teams in our top 10 this week. Scott defeated St. Marys 21-14. Sherman defeated Tug Valley 46-0. Frankfort defeated East Hardy 45-7. Williamstown defeated Magnolia 20-8, but Magnolia stayed in our top 10 this week.

