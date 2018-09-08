West Virginia High School Football-Week 3, Class A Rankings

wvsportscast FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 49 // 08 Sep 2018, 11:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

photo credits: WVSSAC

1.) Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights (3-0) Last week rank: 1

2.) Midland Trail Patriots (3-0) Last week rank: 2

3.) Cameron Dragons (3-0) Last week rank: 3

4.) Doddridge County Bulldogs (3-0) Last week rank: 4

5.) Fayetteville Pirates (3-0) Last week rank: NR

6.) Ravenswood Red Devils (2-0) Last week rank: NR

7.) Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders (3-0) Last week rank: 7

8.) Williamstown Yellowjackets (2-1) Last week rank: 8

9.) Mount View Golden Knights (3-0) Last week rank: NR

10.) Tucker County Mountain Lions (3-0) Last week rank: 10

dropped out: Richwood

Outside looking in: Sherman, Tug Valley, Van, Richwood, Ritchie County, and Pendleton County.

Wheeling Central defeated East Hardy 47-7. The Maroon Knights are still the top dogs of class A. Midland Trail defeated Meadow Bridge 40-6. The Patriots are looking to make a name for themselves as a top contender for the Class A state championship.

Cameron defeated Valley 48-6. Doddridge County defeated Calhoun County 48-8. Fayetteville defeated Richwood 41-28. The Pirate broke into the top 10 and also grabbed the 5th spot as they are undefeated and won a very important game by a good spread. Ravenswood had a bye week. Parkersburg Catholic defeated South Harrison 36-21. Williamstown defeated Marietta(OH.) 33-22.

Mount View defeated Sheldon Clark(KY.) 55-14. Mount View broke past the outside looking in into the top 10 undefeated with 3 games in to grab the 9th spot. Tucker County defeated Northern Garrett(MD.) 7-0. Sherman defeated Valley 54-14. Tug Valley had a bye week. Van defeated Paden City 40-14. Ritchie County defeated Frontier(OH.) 28-13. Pendleton County defeated Pocahontas County 34-7.

Week 3 is in the books, and now high school football teams in the mountain state prepare for week 4! We look to also, publish stat leaders for each position and publish high school football games of week 4 in schedule form along with games of the week in each class and an overall game of the week with all classes combined. We will have a player of the week from each class and overall game of the week.