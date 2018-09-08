West Virginia High School Football-Week 3, Class AA Rankings

photo credits: WVSSAC

1.) Bluefield Beavers (2-0) Last week rank: 1

2.) Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (3-0) Last week rank: 2

3.) Point Pleasant Big Blacks (3-0) Last week rank: 3

4.) Bridgeport Indians (3-0) Last week rank: 4

5.) Weir Red Riders (3-0) Last week rank: 5

6.) Mingo Central (2-1) Last week rank: 6

7.) Liberty(Harrison) Mountaineers (2-1) Last week rank: 9

8.) Sissonville Indians (3-0) Last week rank: 10

9.) Robert C. Byrd (2-1) Last week rank: NR

10.) Poca Dots (3-0) Last week rank: NR

dropped out: Keyser and Elkins

Outside looking in: Keyser, Wayne, Frankfort, Oak Hill, Nicholas County, and Pikeview.

Bluefield had a bye week. The Beaver remain the top dogs of class AA even with their bye week.

Fairmont Senior defeated North Marion 43-12: The Polar Bears are trying to prove that they are at equal to Bluefield and belong back at the Class AA state championship.

Point Pleasant defeated Warren Local(OH.) 61-0: The Big Blacks are trying to claim their worth in class AA and that they could possibly belong as a contender for the Class AA state championship.

Bridgeport defeated East Fairmont 48-0; The Indians are still a contender for the Class AA state championship.

Weir defeated James Monroe 26-20: It has been lot's of talk about The Red Riders being a contender for the Class AA state championship, but they got a scare from The Mavericks but were able to escape with the win.

Mingo Central defeated Logan 58-8: The Miners are trying to prove that they belong back at the top of class AA since falling to Point Pleasant in week 1 in a close one.

Liberty (Harrison) defeated Lincoln 43-0: The Mountaineers has been trying to prove their worth since last year. After losing to Bridgeport by 2 touchdowns in a game which they fought and competed in, they bounced back to get a shutout win.

Sissonville defeated Scott 41-7: Sissonville is rolling still undefeated as they keep climbing in the rankings.

Robert C. Byrd defeated Keyser 20-14: The Eagles got a much-needed win, but it wasn't easy. They managed to break into the top 10.

Poca defeated Buffalo 49-6: Poca broke into the top 10 as they have turned around their football program by being undefeated thus far. Wayne had a bye week.

Frankfort defeated Smithsburg (MD.) 54-20

Oak Hill defeated Independence 45-8.

Nicholas County defeated Wyoming East 46-6.

Pikeview defeated Liberty(Raleigh) 34-0.

Week 3 is in the books, and now high school football teams in the mountain state prepare for week 4! We will also, publish our class A rankings. We look to also, publish stat leaders for each position and publish high school football games of week 4 in schedule form along with games of the week in each class and an overall game of the week with all classes combined.

We will have a player of the week from each class and overall game of the week.