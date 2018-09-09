Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
West Virginia High School Football - Week 3, Class AAA Rankings

wvsportscast
News
70   //    09 Sep 2018, 02:12 IST

photo credits: WVSSAC
photo credits: WVSSAC

1.) Martinsburg Bulldogs (3-0) Last week rank: 1

2.) Capital Cougars (3-0) Last week rank: 2

3.) Spring Valley Timberwolves (3-0) Last week rank: 3

4.) Huntington Highlanders (3-0) Last week rank: 4

5.) John Marshall (3-0) Last week rank: 6

6.) Musselman Applemen (3-0) Last week rank: 7

7.) Hedgesville Eagles (2-1) Last week rank: 8

8.) Cabell Midland Knights (2-1) Last week rank: 5

9.) Wheeling Park Patriots (2-0) Last week rank: 9

10.) University Hawks (2-1) Last week rank: NR

Dropped out: Hurricane

Outside looking in: Ripley, Spring Mills, Greenbrier East, Buckhannon-Upshur, Hurricane, and Morgantown.

Martinsburg defeated Eastern(D.C.) 47-0: The Bulldogs remain the top dog in Class AAA.

Capital defeated Hurricane 49-10: The Cougars are still trying to prove their worth as being right up there with The Bulldogs.

Spring Valley defeated Cabell Midland 35-7: The Timberwolves makes a statement win making everyone not forget that they are still a top contender for the Class AAA state championship.

Huntington defeated George Washington: The Highlanders looked like The Highlanders and are reminding people that they are a top contender for the Class AAA state championship.

John Marshall defeated Preston 47-14: The Monarchs reach the top 5. Musselman defeated Jefferson. The Applemen keep climbing.

Hedgesville defeated Mountain Ridge(MD.) 42-7: The Eagles bounce back from last week's controversial loss and move up. Wheeling Park had a bye week.

University defeated Brooke 40-20: The Hawks are back in the top 10, but The Bruins did show fight.

Ripley defeated Riverside 34-30: We knew this game had potential to be a good class AAA game as we stated and it was just that. Riverside is better than what their record indicates and can be a problem for teams who overlook them.

Spring Mills defeated Hampshire 42-12

Greenbrier East defeated St. Albans 41-7.

Buckhannon-Upshur defeated Phillip Barbour 40-12.

Fort Hill (MD.) defeated Morgantown 16-7.

Week 3 is in the books, now high school football teams in the mountain state prepare for week 4! We will also, publish our class A and AA rankings. We look to also, publish stat leaders for each position and publish high school football games of week 4 in schedule form along with games of the week in each class and an overall game of the week with all classes combined.

We will have a player of the week from each class and overall game of the week.

wvsportscast
West Virginia Prep Sports, college, and professional sports.
