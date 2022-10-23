2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Dates, schedule, where to watch, venue and more

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships are heading to the United Kingdom. The country will be hosting the coveted tournament for the fourth time as it has previously organized the event in 1993, 2005, and 2015. The event will be held in Liverpool from October 29 to November 6.

More than 400 gymnasts from all around the world will be seen in action here. The competition is important for each of them as it is a significant Olympic qualifying event.

Every athlete will want to secure a berth in the 2024 Olympic Games. The top three teams in the men's and women's team finals will seal five quotas to the Games and qualify for the team event there.

However, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, athletes representing the Russian Federation and Belarus will be banned from participating at the championships.

Here's taking a look at the venue, schedule, where to watch and more about the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

When and where are the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships going to be held?

What is the schedule of the championships?

50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 7 (Image via Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

The nine-day affair will feature some top athletes performing awe-striking routines on all the apparatuses and fight to secure a spot in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

The qualifications at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships will take place from October 29 to 31 while the finals will be held from November 1 to 6.

Here's taking a look at the competition schedule of the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships:

(Note: All timings are in local time.)

Saturday, 29 October

Apparatuses: Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor

Timing: 19:55 to 22:50

Sunday, 30 October

Apparatuses: Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor

Timing: 9:15 to 15:35 and 16:45 to 23:05

Monday, 31 October

Apparatuses: Floor, Pommel Horse, Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar

Timing: 9:15 to 17:45 and 18:45 to 22:55

Tuesday, 1 November

Apparatuses: Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor

Timing: 18:15 to 21:05

Wednesday, 2 November

Apparatuses: Floor, Pommel Horse, Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar

Timing: 17:25 to 20:50

Thursday, 3 November

Apparatuses: Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor

Timing: 18:30 to 21:15

Friday, 4 November

Apparatuses: Floor, Pommel Horse, Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar

Timing: 17:45 to 21:10

Saturday, 5 November

Women's Apparatuses: Vault, Uneven Bars

Men's Apparatuses: Floor, Pommel Horse, Rings

Timing: 13:15 to 18:10

Sunday, 6 November

Women's Apparatuses: Balance Beam, Floor

Men's Apparatuses: Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar

Timing: 13:15 to 18:10

Where to watch?

Fans who won't be able to travel all the way to Liverpool can still watch the prestigious championships from the comfort of their home. They can remain up-to-date on the events of the tournament via the 2022 World Gymnastics Championship's official social media handles such as YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Along with that, the championships will be broadcast live by the BBC.

