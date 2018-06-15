Aly Raisman teams up with Eastern Bank of Massachusetts to end child sexual assault

Aly Raisman has teamed up with Eastern Bank of Massachusetts to end child sexual assault, joining David Ortiz and Doug Flutie in doing so.

Asher Fair SENIOR ANALYST News 15 Jun 2018, 07:20 IST

Aly Raisman

Two-time Olympic gymnast and six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman has teamed up with Massachusetts' Eastern Bank to combat and end child sexual assault.

Eastern Bank announced during the celebration of their 200th anniversary that the 24-year-old Raisman would partner with the company and become the newest member of "Partners For Good", which is the company's philanthropic organization.

In becoming a "Partner For Good", Raisman joins former Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz and former Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers quarterback Doug Flutie.

Raisman, herself a survivor of sexual assault, has been the most outspoken critic of the people and organizations that protected, enabled and defended the predatory behavior of disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar, who she has accused of sexual assaulting her.

Nassar, 54, has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 300 people, many of whom female gymnasts, for more than two full decades under the guise of medical treatment. After being given three lengthy prison sentences from this past December to this February, he is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

He is currently serving the 60-year federal prison sentence that he was given in December at United States Penitentiary, Tucson in Tucson, Arizona. He was also sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in state prison on seven sexual assault charges in January and an additional 40 and 125 years in state prison on three more sexual assault charges in February.

Here is what Raisman had to say about teaming up with Eastern Bank, according to MassLive.

"I'm trying to end sexual abuse. It's not easy to talk about such private things...but I've been just so appreciative of all the support. We stand for so many people out there, for millions of people around the world who are also abused. People that don't feel heard, just like myself and my sister survivors, We were not heard for a long time."

"I'm very proud of where our society is going. I think the me too movement is very important and very needed. I think we're nowhere where we have to be, but I think we're in the right direction."

Here is what Eastern Bank CEO Bob Rivers had to say about Raisman teaming up with the bank, according to The Business Journals.

"We strive to be a community bank with a conscience — one that is willing to advocate for solutions to issues affecting our neighbors and ourselves, even when it may be difficult or uncomfortable to show up, stand up and speak up. In this regard, Aly is a natural partner and we look forward to supporting her.”

Aly Raisman continues to be a voice for change in the #MeToo movement, further proving what she said in her victim impact statement in that Ingham County, Michigan courtroom in front of Larry Nassar back in January: "We are here, we have our voices, and we are not going anywhere."