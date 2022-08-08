Are Aly Raisman and Mckayla Maroney friends? All about the relationship between two gymnasts

Former US Olympic gymnasts McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman seemingly have a great relationship. McKayla and Aly both debuted as part of the American women's gymnastics team dubbed the "Fierce Five" at the 2012 London Olympics.

The duo had a terrific start to their careers, winning gold as part of the American team at the 2012 Games. While Maroney bagged an individual silver medal in the vault event of the tournament, Raisman managed to win gold in the floor exercise event.

Maroney announced her retirement from competitive gymnastics in February 2016 due to multiple injuries. She was just 19 when she retired. However, Raisman continued to compete and featured in the Rio Olympics. Like in 2012, Raisman led the American women's gymnastics team to gold in 2016. She also managed to win two individual silver medals at the event.

Having started their Olympic careers as a team, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman shared a healthy relationship. However, this slowly depreciated as they began sharing lesser times together.

Nonetheless, the two athletes later came together during the infamous Larry Nassar scandal. The duo were among the victims who pressed charges against the USA Gymnastics doctor.

Are Aly Raisman and Mckayla Maroney still friends?

The simple answer is yes. Ex-teammates Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney continue to share a strong bond, and it’s evident on social media. A few months ago, the duo surprised their fans by posting a selfie together. Their picture together came as a shock to fans who thought the duo had drifted apart over the years.

Moreover, the duo are constants in each other’s social media comment boxes. Maroney once left an adorable “Hey pretty” underneath Raisman‘s Instagram post, leaving their fans thrilled. Fans showered love under the comments as this proved that the two athletes were still the best of friends.

In April, Aly and McKayla met up in real life. The former gymnast duo shared multiple pictures and videos after the meet-up. During one of the videos, Aly Raisman was even heard saying, “We love each other,” while hugging her friend. The duo’s reunion was widely celebrated online.

“Forever grateful for our friendship & our special bond. My sister forever,” Aly stated in her caption of a selfie with McKayla. People were more than happy to see the duo share a “sisterly bond” even after ten years of meeting each other.

Most recently, Raisman, on Sunday, August 7, shared a picture of the 'Fierce Five' team from the 2012 London Olympics. Sharing the image, where she can be seen with her teammates, including Maroney, Raisman wrote, "Can’t believe it’s been 10 years since this moment."

McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman's life post-retirement

Aly Raisman currently works as a program designer at Camp Woodward, a gymnastics camp. Raisman reportedly returned to the camp, where she herself trained as a teenager post-retirement.

Meanwhile, McKayla Maroney has found multiple interests since her retirement. Maroney even began an acting career making guest appearances on popular TV shows like NBC’s Superstore, The CW's Hart of Dixie, and Fox's Bones. She has also acted in movies like Athlete A and 30 Seconds To Mars: Up in the Air.

The 26-year-old released a couple of albums and also launched a wellness, beauty, and mental health page called Glowy.

It is pertinent to note that the two former gymnasts are highly active on social media. The duo continue to earn hefty amounts as part of endorsements for several brands.

Edited by R. Elahi