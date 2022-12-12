Are Katelyn Ohashi and Simone Biles friends?

Simone Biles and Katelyn Ohashi's friendship has long been the topic of conversation. The two gymnasts get along well together. From their adolescent years through their professional years, the two have accomplished a number of milestones. The two sports icons, who are sometimes referred to as 'Double Trouble', began their adventure together at National Camps.

Biles wrote candidly about her intimate connections with Ohashi in her book 'Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, a Life in Balance'. When Kyla Ross and Elizabeth Price were forced to withdraw their names from the American Cup, the two took their place.

Katelyn Ohashi and Simone Biles - the best friends

The legendary athletes were close friends throughout their adolescence and careers. The couple enjoys spending time together.

Simone Biles humorously describes in her book how their trainers would shake their heads and exclaim:

"Oh-oh, here comes the double trouble."

Biles highlighted her appreciation for Ohashi's guidance in further highlighting the need for consistency in gymnastics.

Biles also describes how she, Ohashi, and Kyla Ross came very close while working on a project. They assisted one another while they carried out their routines. She continued by describing how she and Ohashi share traits. They enjoyed laughing and having fun, just like any other average adolescent female.

Simone Biles and Katelyn Ohashi's career over the years

Simone Biles, the American gymnast, was born on March 14, 1997, in Columbus, Ohio, and was regarded as one of the sport's best athletes.

She became the first female American gymnast to win four gold medals at a single Olympics, in the 2016 Rio Games. She is also the first gymnast to win three straight world all-around titles from 2013 to 2015.

Katelyn Ohashi was born in Seattle, Washington, in 1997, and when she was nine years old, her family relocated to Kansas City, Missouri. She was a passionate gymnast who made her national gymnastics debut at the 2009 Junior Olympic National Championships when she was just 12 years old.

Later that year, Ohashi and her family relocated to Plano, Texas, where she remained active in competitions throughout her time at Spring Creek Academy, and up until her 2015 graduation from Plano Senior High School.

Simone Biles made her senior international debut in March 2013 at the FIG World Cup event called the American Cup. When they participated in the tournament, the two were barely 15 years old.

Katelyn Ohashi, who at the time was considered one of the most impressive gymnasts in the world, stunned Biles. Ohashi started her career as a junior in 2009. She quickly gained prominence after taking home the junior national championship in 2011.

Many believed she would be the upcoming star of the gymnastics world. Her injury-plagued career crushed her hopes. Simone Biles considered Katelyn Ohashi a serious rival. At her peak, Ohashi was unquestionably one of the finest in the entire world.

Katelyn Ohashi notably beat Simone Biles in the Balance Beam category at the 2013 AT&T American Cup.

Ohashi won the gold medal when Biles made a mistake. Although they are adversaries in their respective professions, the respect they share for one another is admirable. The two are frequently observed spending time together.

Poll : 0 votes