Asian Games 2018: Artistic Gymnastics Roundup - China dominates the Men's event, Indians fails to qualify for the Finals.

Men's Team Finals

The Chinese team was dominant as ever in Artistic Gymnastics and wrapped up the team event in style. They were 5.1 points clear of their nearest team in Japan. The Chinese came first in 4 of the 6 events and were placed in 2nd position in the other two events.

China took Gold with an overall score of 261.750. They recorded an amazing 46.250 points in Parallel bars and came with a strong score of 44.250 on Pommel Horse one of the most difficult events. In the Horizontal bar, their score was 43.500, Rings 43.400. In the Vault, surprisingly, they scored 42.600 and were even worse on the Floor scoring 41.550.

Japan took the Silver medal with a score of 256.650. They scored 42.800 in Vault and 42.000 on Floor to claim the first position in both the events. They came second in Parallel Bar, Horizontal Bar, and Pommel Horse. They were placed as the third best team in the Rings.

The South Korean team took the Bronze medal with an overall score of 245.200. They came second in the Rings, third in Parallel Bars, Floor and the Horizontal Bar. They were placed 6th in Rings and 9th in the Vault.

The Indians had a disastrous campaign ending 9th with an overall score of 229.950. Their best performance came in Parallel Bars were they were placed 6th overall. They finished in 8th position in the Rings and Vault. Took the 9th spot in Horizontal Bar, 10th in the Floor and 11th in the Pommel Horse. What would be disheartening for the Indians is that they were unable to qualify in any of the individual events and also their two best and most experienced gymnasts, Rakesh Patra and Ashish Kumar put on a below-average performance?

The Indian's would be a force to reckon with if they can execute their routine properly with minimal errors and ensure that their execution points are in the range of 7.500 - 8.000 with the difficulty level between 5.0 to 6.0 in all six disciplines, when they compete in their next International event. The young Indian Gymnasts are bound to do better with experience and would return to improve during the next games in 2022.

China won the team Gold

Men's Team Finals:

Gold - China: Overall Score 260.950 (Floor 41.050 - 2nd, Pommel Horse 44.250 - 1st, Rings 42.850 - 2nd, Vault 44.100 - 1st, Parallel bars 45.800 - 1st, Horizontal bar 42.900 - 1st).

Silver - Japan: Overall Score 248.550 (Floor 42.150 - 1st, Pommel Horse 40.100 - 2nd, Rings 43.250 - 1st, Vault 43.000 - 2nd, Parallel bars 42.150 - 2nd, Horizontal bar 37.900 - 6th).

Bronze - South Korea: Overall Score 247.400 (Floor 40.650 - 3rd, Pommel Horse 39.900 - 3rd, Rings 42.050 - 3rd, Vault 41.250 - 3rd, Parallel bars 41.600 - 3rd, Horizontal bar 41.950 - 2nd).

Men's Team Qualification:

First - China: Overall Score 261.750 (Floor 41.550 - 2nd, Pommel Horse 44.250 - 1st, Rings 43.400 - 1st, Vault 42.600 - 2nd, Parallel bars 46.250 - 1st, Horizontal bar 43.500 - 1st).

Second - Japan: Overall Score 256.650 (Floor 42.000 - 1st, Pommel Horse 42.950 - 2nd, Rings 42.650 - 3rd, Vault 42.800 - 1st, Parallel bars 44.350 - 2nd, Horizontal bar 41.900 - 2nd).

Third - South Korea: Overall Score 245.200 (Floor 41.250 - 3rd, Pommel Horse 38.700 - 6th, Rings 42.800 - 2nd, Vault 41.100 - 9th, Parallel bars 41.550 - 3rd, Horizontal bar 39.800 - 3rd).

9th Place - India: Overall Score 229.950 (Floor 37.500 - 10th, Pommel Horse 34.650 - 11th, Rings 39.950 - 8th, Vault 41.350 - 8th, Parallel bars 39.500 - 6th, Horizontal bar 37.000 - 9th).

Men's Individual All-Around:

The Chinese gymnasts exerted their class in the all-around discipline and the Japanese ensured that he took the Silver to separate the Chinese. Chaopan Lin exerted his class by putting in a stunning effort on the parallel bars which ensured that he stayed on course for the Gold. Xiao lost points on Pommel Horse and Vault routines which led to him to take the Bronze.

India's Yogeshwar Singh put in a good effort on Vault and Parallel Bars but had a disappointing performance on the Horizontal bar which reduced his overall score.

India's Ashish Kumar had a dismal performance on Pommel Horse, which saw his score dropping down to be placed 19th overall.

Chaopan Lin (CHN) bounced his way to the overall Gold

Gold - Chaopan Lin (CHN) Overall Score 86.750 (Floor 14.050, Pommel Horse 14.450, Rings 14.150 - 1st, Vault 14.550, Parallel bars 15.100, Horizontal bar 14.450).

Silver - Shogo Nonomura (JPN) Overall Score 85.950 (Floor 14.050, Pommel Horse 14.150, Rings 14.600 - 1st, Vault 14.450, Parallel bars 14.950, Horizontal bar 13.750).

Bronze - Ruoteng Xiao (CHN) Overall Score 85.550 (Floor 14.100, Pommel Horse 13.900, Rings 14.200 - 1st, Vault 13.650, Parallel bars 15.150, Horizontal bar 14.550).

16th Place - Yogeshwar Singh (IND) Overall Score 75.950 (Floor 12.450, Pommel Horse 12.150, Rings 12.650 - 1st, Vault 14.150, Parallel bars 13.000, Horizontal bar 11.550).

19th Place - Ashish Kumar (IND) Overall Score 74.550 (Floor 13.100, Pommel Horse 9.900, Rings 13.050 - 1st, Vault 14.100, Parallel bars 12.500, Horizontal bar 11.900).

Floor Routine:

Kim Hansol of Korea took the Gold with a better execution in the Floor routine to snatch the Gold from Taipei and Chinese gymnasts. The Philippines gymnast and Japanese gymnast were not able to reciprocate their performances in the qualification in the finals and ended up 7th and 8th respectively.

Hansol Kim (KOR) won the Gold in Floor routine

Finals: Gold - Hansol Kim (KOR) 14.675 (Difficulty 6.100, Execution 8.575), Silver - Tang Chia-Hung (TPE) 14.425 (Difficulty 6.100, Execution 8.325), Bronze - Chaopan Lin (CHN) 14.225 (Difficulty 6.100, Execution 8.125).

Results Qualification: First - Carlos Edriel Yulo (PHI) 14.500 (Difficulty 6.100, Execution 8.400), Second - Tang Chia-Hung (TPE) 14.450 (Difficulty 6.100, Execution 8.350), Third - Kakeru Tanigawa (JPN) 14.400 (Difficulty 5.900, Execution 8.500), 17th Place - 27 year old Ashish Kumar (IND) 13.100 (Difficulty 5.600, Execution 7.500), 28th Place - 21 year old Yogeshwar Singh (IND) 12.450 (Difficulty 5.000, Execution 7.450), 39th Place - 19 yr old Gaurav Kumar (IND) 11.950 (Difficulty 4.600, Execution 7.350), 48th Place - 23 yr old Siddarth Verma (IND) 11.400 (Difficulty 4.800, Execution 6.600).

Pommel Horse:

Chih Kai Lee of Taipei bettered his qualification score in the Finals of the Pommel Horse and wrested the Gold from the Chinese. Overall the performance of all the athletes was extraordinary as they produced excellent scores in this routine.

Chih Kai Lee (TPE) took the Pommel Horse Gold

Finals: Gold - Chih Kai Lee (TPE) 15.400 (Difficulty 6.300, Execution 9.100), Silver - Jingyuan Zhou (CHN) 15.100 (Difficulty 6.100, Execution 9.000), Bronze - Sun Wei (CHN) 15.075 (Difficulty 6.200, Execution 8.875).

Results Qualification: First - Chih Kai Lee (TPE) 15.050 (Difficulty 6.000, Execution 9.050), Second - Zou Jingyuan (CHN) 15.000 (Difficulty 6.100, Execution 8.900), Third - Sun Wei (CHN) 15.000 (Difficulty 6.200, Execution 8.800), 23rd Place - Siddarth Verma (IND) 12.600 (Difficulty 5.900, Execution 6.700), 30th Place - Yogeshwar Singh (IND) 12.150 (Difficulty 4.800, Execution 7.350), 47th Place - Ashish Kumar (IND) 9.900 (Difficulty 3.500, Execution 6.400), 56th Place - Gaurav Kumar (IND) 3.250 (Difficulty 2.600, Execution 4.650, Penalty -4.000).

Rings:

Jong Ryong of North Korea was unable to replicate his qualification performance and finished 8th. Japanese Nonomura took the Silver as Shudi Deng of China improved his qualification performance to take Gold.

Shudi Deng (CHN) took Gold in Rings

Finals: Gold - Shudi Deng (CHN) 14.750 (Difficulty 6.000, Execution 8.750), Silver - Shogo Nonomura (JPN) 14.625 (Difficulty 6.000, Execution 8.625), Bronze - Chih-Yu Chen (TPE) 14.600 (Difficulty 6.200, Execution 8.400).

Results Qualification: First - Jong Ryong II (PRK) 14.850 (Difficulty 6.200, Execution 8.650), Second - Shudi Deng (CHN) 14.700 (Difficulty 6.000, Execution 8.700), Third - Chen Chi-Yu (TPE) 14.650 (Difficulty 6.000, Execution 8.650), 20th Place - Rakesh Patra (IND) 13.900 (Difficulty 5.900, Execution 8.000), 32nd Place - Ashish Kumar (IND) 13.050 (Difficulty 4.500, Execution 8.550), 33nd Place - Gaurav Kumar (IND) 13.000 (Difficulty 8.600, Execution 6.400), 41st Place - Yogeshwar Singh (IND) 12.650 (Difficulty 4.200, Execution 8.450).

Vault:

One of the daring elements in Gymnastics is the Vault. Shek Vai Hung (HKG) was in terrific form and produced a stunning display in the finals to take Gold. Indonesia's Prayoko brought cheer to the home crowd claiming the Bronze. Vietnam's Thanh Tung Le finished 6th after coming in second during the qualifications.

Shek Vai Hung (HKG) took Gold in Vault (Image Courtesy: South China Morning Post)

Finals: Gold - Shek Vai Hung (HKG) 14.612 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.600, Execution 9.175, Score 14.775; Vault 2 - Difficulty 5.600, Execution 8.950, Penalty -0.100, Score 14.450), Silver - Hansol Kim (KOR) 14.550 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.600, Execution 9.275, Score 14.875; Vault 2 - Difficulty 5.200, Execution 9.325, Penalty -0.300, Score 14.225), Bronze - Agus Prayoko (INA) 14.125 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.600, Execution 8.625, Score 14.225; Vault 2 - Difficulty 5.200, Execution 8.825, Score 14.025).

Results Qualification: First - Shek Vai Hung (HKG) 14.425 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.600, Execution 9.100, Score 14.700; Vault 2 - Difficulty 4.800, Execution 9.350, Score 14.150), Second - Thanh Tung Le (VIE) 14.350 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.600, Execution 9.050, Score 14.650; Vault 2 - Difficulty 5.200, Execution 8.850, Score 14.050), Third - Agus Prayoko (INA) 14.350 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.600, Execution 9.100, Penalty -0.100, Score 14.700; Vault 2 - Difficulty 5.200, Execution 8.900, Score 14.100), 10th Place - Yogeshwar Singh (IND) 13.850 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.200, Execution 8.950, Score 14.150; Vault 2 - Difficulty 4.800, Execution 8.750, Score 13.550), 12th Place - Ashish Kumar (IND) 13.525 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.200, Execution 8.900, Score 14.100; Vault 2 - Difficulty 5.200, Execution 7.750, Score 12.950), 18th Place - Siddarth Verma (IND) 12.975 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.200, Execution 8.000, Penalty -0.100, Score 13.100; Vault 2 - Difficulty 5.200, Execution 7.650, Score 12.850).

Parallel Bars:

The Chinese took 1-2 positions in the Parallel bar event and Jingyuan had a terrific performance with an impressive score of 15.725.

Zou Jingyuan (CHN) won Gold in Parallel Bars

Finals: Gold - Zou Jingyuan (CHN) 15.725 (Difficulty 6.600, Execution 9.125), Silver - Ruoteng Xiao (CHN) 14.900 (Difficulty 6.200, Execution 8.700), Bronze - Kenta Chiba (JPN) 14.850 (Difficulty 6.200, Execution 8.650).

Results Qualification: First - Zou Jingyuan (CHN) 16.000 (Difficulty 6.600, Execution 9.400), Second - Ruoteng Xiao (CHN) 15.150 (Difficulty 6.200, Execution 8.950), Third - Chaopan Lin (CHN) 15.100 (Difficulty 6.400, Execution 8.700), 23rd Place - Rakesh Patra (IND) 13.300 (Difficulty 5.300, Execution 8.000), 25th Place - Gaurav Kumar (IND) 13.200 (Difficulty 4.800, Execution 8.400), 30th Place - Yogeshwar Singh (IND) 13.000 (Difficulty 4.700, Execution 8.300), 37th Place - Ashish Kumar (IND) 12.500 (Difficulty 4.600, Execution 7.900).

Horizontal Bar:

Taipei's Chia-Hung Tan bettered his score in the finals to take Gold. China had to settle for Silver and Bronze.

Chia-Hung Tang (TPE) took Gold in Horizontal Bar

Finals: Gold - Chia-Hung Tang (TPE) 14.725 (Difficulty 6.000, Execution 8.725), Silver - Sun Wei (CHN) 14.500 (Difficulty 6.000, Execution 8.500), Bronze - Ruoteng Xiao (CHN) 14.225 (Difficulty 6.100, Execution 8.125).

Results Qualification: First - Chia-Hung Tang (TPE) 14.550 (Difficulty 6.000, Execution 8.550), Second - Ruoteng Xiao (CHN) 14.550 (Difficulty 6.100, Execution 8.450), Third - Sun Wei (CHN) 14.500 (Difficulty 6.000, Execution 8.500), 20th Place - Siddarth Verma (IND) 12.850 (Difficulty 4.400, Execution 8.450), 30th Place - Gaurav Kumar (IND) 12.250 (Difficulty 4.300, Execution 7.950), 37th Place - Ashish Kumar (IND) 11.900 (Difficulty 4.300, Execution 7.600), 43rd Place - Yogeshwar Singh (IND) 11.550 (Difficulty 3.900, Execution 7.650).