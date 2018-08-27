Asian Games 2018: Artistic Gymnastics - Women. China dominant, Dipa Karmakar finishes 5th in Balance Beam.

Chinese Team dominated the Team Event claiming Gold

Women's Team Finals

The Chinese team whitewashed the Team event as they stayed 8 points clear of their nearest rival North Korea. They decimated the second and third-placed teams by scoring heavily in the Balance Beam and the Floor routine.

The North Korean team took the Silver medal even though they had a disastrous campaign on the Floor discipline. Their performance on the Uneven Bars and Vault ensured that they regained lost ground to retain their position in the top 3.

Japan took the Bronze by losing out on the Silver by 0.200 points. But both Japan and North Korea were 7 points clear of the 4th placed team South Korea.

The Indians had a poor campaign in the Finals as they were not able to replicate their qualifying scores which would have put them in the 5th position. Their performance on the Balance Beam was poor as they were down by 4 points from their qualification score. Dipa Karmakar coming off from a long injury lay off was not able to put up her best show at the Games. The other Indian's did better than Dipa but were too nervous as they had competed in their first Finals. They would do well with more experience of participating in International events.

First - China: Overall Score 165.250 (Vault 41.450 - 2nd, Uneven bars 41.650 - 1st, Balance beam 42.850 - 1st, Floor 39.300 - 1st).

Second - North Korea: Overall Score 157.350 (Vault 41.350 - 3rd, Uneven bars 40.300 - 2nd, Balance beam 39.250 - 3rd, Floor 36.450 - 3rd).

Third - Japan: Overall Score 157.150 (Vault 40.700 - 4th, Uneven bars 38.500 - 4th, Balance beam 39.350 - 2nd, Floor 38.600 - 2nd).

7th Place - India: Overall Score 138.050 (Vault 40.350 - 7th, Uneven bars 32.400 - 7th, Balance beam 32.400 - 6th, Floor 34.150 - 7th).

Women's Team Qualification:

First - China: Overall Score 166.100 (Vault 41.500 - 3rd, Uneven bars 43.650 - 1st, Balance beam 43.350 - 1st, Floor 37.600 - 3rd).

Second - North Korea: Overall Score 158.500 (Vault 42.100 - 1st, Uneven bars 40.650 - 2nd, Balance beam 38.200 - 2nd, Floor 37.550 - 4th).

Third - South Korea: Overall Score 155.300 (Vault 41.650 - 2nd, Uneven bars 38.800 - 4th, Balance beam 36.850 - 3rd, Floor 38.000 - 2nd).

7th Place - India: Overall Score 144.300 (Vault 40.350 - 4th, Uneven bars 33.600 - 7th, Balance beam 36.500 - 4th, Floor 33.850 - 9th).

Women's Individual All-Around:

The Chinese gymnasts exerted their class in the all-around discipline and took the Gold and Silver. They were 2 points clear of their North Korean competitor who took home the Bronze. Chinese Yile Chen had an excellent score on the Balance Beam which compensated for their ordinary performance on the Floor.

Dipa and Aruna were unable to be consistent in all the disciplines and lost out in the reckoning of a top 8 finish.

Yile Chen of China pocketed the Individual All Around Gold

Gold - Yile Chen (CHN) Overall Score 55.950 (Vault 13.800, Uneven bars 14.200, Balance beam 14.800, Floor 13.150).

Silver - Huan Luo (CHN) Overall Score 54.550 (Vault 13.700, Uneven bars 14.600, Balance beam 14.100, Floor 12.150).

Bronze - Su Jong Kim (PRK) Overall Score 53.600 (Vault 14.300, Uneven bars 13.500, Balance beam 13.100, Floor 12.700).

13th Place - Dipa Karmakar (IND) Overall Score 48.700 (Vault 13.450, Uneven bars 11.200, Balance beam 12.750, Floor 11.300).

16th Place - Aruna Budda Reddy (IND) Overall Score 47.900 (Vault 13.400, Uneven bars 11.400, Balance beam 11.850, Floor 11.250).

Vault:

Korea's Seojeong Yeo took the Gold in Vault with a consistent performance in the Finals. Chusivitina of Uzbekistan clinched the Silver from the North Korean with an impressive display in the Finals. Rye Yong Pyon (PRK), had a 0.3 deduction, which ended her campaign with a Bronze.

Aruna performed below average on the Vault and would have loved to have a good execution on her first vault which would have placed her in the 5th place.

Pranati was too nervous in her first vault as she fell face first on landing in her first attempt which gave her a 0.3 deduction. However, she came back strongly on her second attempt but ended up in the 8th place.

Seojeong Yeo (KOR) vaulted her way to Gold

Finals: Gold - Seojeong Yeo (KOR) 14.387 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.800, Execution 8.725, Score 14.525; Vault 2 - Difficulty 5.400, Execution 8.850, Score 14.250), Silver - Oksana Chusovitina (UZB) 14.287 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.400, Execution 8.950, Score 14.350; Vault 2 - Difficulty 5.200, Execution 9.025, Score 14.225), Bronze - Rye Yong Pyon (PRK) 13.875 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.800, Execution 7.825, Penalty -0.300, Score 13.325; Vault 2 - Difficulty 5.800, Execution 8.625, Score 14.425). 7th Place - Aruna Budda Reddy (IND) 12.775 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 4.600, Execution 7.525, Score 12.125; Vault 2 - Difficulty 4.800, Execution 8.625, Score 13.425), 8th Place - Pranati Nayak (IND) 12.650 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.600, Execution 7.425, Penalty -0.300, Score 12.725; Vault 2 - Difficulty 4.400, Execution 8.175, Score 12.575).

Results Qualification: First - Seojeong Yeo (KOR) 14.450 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.800, Execution 8.800, Score 14.600; Vault 2 - Difficulty 5.400, Execution 8.900, Score 14.300), Second - Rye Yong Pyon (PRK) 14.275 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.400, Execution 8.900, Score 14.300; Vault 2 - Difficulty 5.800, Execution 8.550, Penalty -0.100, Score 14.250), Third - Oksana Chusovitina (UZB) 14.200 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.400, Execution 8.900, Score 14.300; Vault 2 - Difficulty 5.200, Execution 8.900, Score 14.100), 6th Place - Pranati Nayak (IND) 13.425 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.600, Execution 8.200, Penalty -0.300, Score 13.500; Vault 2 - Difficulty 4.800, Execution 8.550, Score 13.350), 7th Place - Aruna Budda Reddy (IND) 13.350 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.000, Execution 8.500, Penalty -0.100, Score 13.400; Vault 2 - Difficulty 4.800, Execution 8.500, Score 13.300), 8th Place - Dipa Karmakar (IND) 13.225 (Vault 1 - Difficulty 5.400, Execution 8.350, Penalty -0.300, Score 13.450; Vault 2 - Difficulty 5.600, Execution 7.500, Penalty -0.100, Score 13.000).

Uneven Bars:

Chinese asserted their supremacy by claiming both the Gold and Silver with ease. North Korean Jan Mi Jon took the Bronze 3 points clear of the Japanese Gymnast.

Tingting Liu (CHN) claimed the Uneven Bars Gold

Finals: Gold - Tingting Liu (CHN) 14.600 (Difficulty 6.000, Execution 8.600), Silver - Huan Luo (CHN) 14.225 (Difficulty 6.000, Execution 8.225), Bronze - Jang Mi Jon (PRK) 14.200 (Difficulty 5.800, Execution 8.400).

Results Qualification: First - Tingting Liu (CHN) 14.850 (Difficulty 6.600, Execution 9.400), Second - Huan Luo (CHN) 14.600 (Difficulty 6.200, Execution 8.950), Third - Yile Chen (CHN) 14.200 (Difficulty 6.400, Execution 8.700), 23rd Place - Aruna Budda Reddy (IND) 11.400 (Difficulty 3.800, Execution 7.600), 27th Place - Dipa Karmakar (IND) 11.200 (Difficulty 4.200, Execution 7.000), 30th Place - Pranati Das (IND) 11.000 (Difficulty 3.900, Execution 7.100), 36th Place - Pranati Nayak (IND) 10.200 (Difficulty 4.000, Execution 6.200).

Balance Beam:

North Korean Su Jong Kim denied a Chinese 1-2 with an exemplary performance on the Beam. She took the Silver just 0.075 points ahead of her Chinese compatriot Jin Zhang.

Dipa impressed everyone with a stunning routine as she landed everything near perfect on the Beam with slight flaws which earned her an execution score of 7.5.

Yile Chen (CHN) won Gold on the Beam. her 3rd medal at the Games

Finals: Gold - Yile Chen (CHN) 14.600 (Difficulty 6.200, Execution 8.400), Silver - Su Jong Kim (PRK) 13.400 (Difficulty 5.200, Execution 8.200), Bronze - Jin Zhang (CHN) 13.325 (Difficulty 5.800, Execution 7.525). 5th Place - Dipa Karmakar (IND) 12.500 (Difficulty 5.000, Execution 7.500).

Results Qualification: First - Yile Chen (CHN) 14.800 (Difficulty 6.300, Execution 8.500), Second - Jin Zhang (CHN) 14.500 (Difficulty 5.800, Execution 8.650), Third - Huan Luo (CHN) 14.100 (Difficulty 6.000, Execution 8.100), 7th Place - Dipa Karmakar (IND) 12.750 (Difficulty 5.000, Execution 7.750), 19th Place - Pranati Das (IND) 11.900 (Difficulty 4.400, Execution 7.500), 21st Place - Aruna Budda Reddy (IND) 11.850 (Difficulty 4.400, Execution 7.450), 46th Place - 22 yr old Mandira Chowdhury (IND) 10.350 (Difficulty 4.400, Execution 6.050, Penalty -0.100).

Floor Routine:

The Floor routine yielded low scores in the Finals as they Gymnasts did have some reservations on the bounce of the Floor. The Chinese were denied a medal in this event as they had to be content with the 5th position. Indonesia had a second medal through Rifda Irfanaluthfi.

Su Jong Kim (PRK) won Gold on the Floor (Image Courtesy: Youtube)

Finals: Gold - Su Jong Kim (PRK) 13.025 (Difficulty 5.300, Execution 7.725), Silver - Rifda Irfanaluthfi (INA) 12.750 (Difficulty 5.000, Execution 7.750), Bronze - Shio Nakaji (JPN) 12.600 (Difficulty 4.800, Execution 7.800).

Results Qualification: Equal First - Yile Chen (CHN) 13.150 (Difficulty 5.000, Execution 8.150), Equal First - Shiho Nakaji (JPN) 13.150 (Difficulty 5.000, Execution 8.150), Third - Seojeong Yeo (KOR) 12.900 (Difficulty 5.300, Execution 7.600), 28th Place - 25 yr old Dipa Karmakar (IND) 11.300 (Difficulty 4.200, Execution 7.100), 30th Place - 21 yr old Pranati Das (IND) 11.300 (Difficulty 4.300, Execution 7.000), 32nd Place - 22 yr old Aruna Budda Reddy (IND) 11.250 (Difficulty 4.000, Execution 7.250), 39th Place - 23 yr old Pranati Nayak (IND) 10.750 (Difficulty 4.200, Execution 6.650, Penalty -0.100).