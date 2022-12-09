"Because life is fun and..." - When Simone Biles opened up on why she 'laughed so much'

Simone Biles is one of the most talented gymnasts ever. Her talent speaks for herself in the form of the medals she has won in her career so far. Biles has won seven Olympic medals, 25 World Championships medals, and two Pacific Rim Championships medals.

Fans, colleagues, and family of Biles would definitely know that she always has a huge smile on her face. In a 2016 video from Teen Vogue, Simone is questioned by her mother Nellie Biles as part of a Q&A.

During the Q&A, Nellie asked her daughter why she laughs so much. The GOAT gymnast gave a succinct but deep reply:

"Umm...because life is fun and you should build memories and I build memories by laughing."

Before answering the question, Biles once again laughed for a bit. The Ohio-born gymnast claimed she makes memories by laughing.

Then, during the Q&A, Nellie asked her daughter to guess her favorite movie and she answered - the Sound of Music. Simone Biles then spoke about the time her mom made her feel brave.

"A time I was afraid and my mom made me feel brave was at 2015...umm...World Championships. I was a little afraid to compete so her and my dad came over and they talked to me, so I felt better."

The celebrated gymnast also added that the one thing she wishes her mom would stop doing is saying no all the time.

Nellie confirmed that she said no to everything. The next question for Nellie was when did she feel proud to be Simone's mom. Her answer was:

"I mean, there's been several times that I'm proud that I'm your mother but I still will not forget how I felt for the 2013 World Champion. I mean it. It was something that will forever stay in my memory simply because the last thing I ever thought about was Simone winning and being a world champion and she did and I will never forget. It was so emotional."

Biles won two gold medals at the 2013 World Championships. It was a great performance but only a teaser for the great success that was to attend her later.

Simone Biles and Nellie Biles (Image via Teen Vogue/YouTube)

The great Olympian's mom claimed that it was something that will forever stay in her memory and she will never forget the moment. At the end of the Q&A, Simone Biles gave her mom a hug.

How many medals did Simone Biles win at major championships in 2016?

Simone Biles won seven medals in 2016. Her first two medals in 2016 were during the 2016 Pacific Rim Championships. She won a gold medal in the all-around and team events.

Biles made a remarkable Olympics debut at the 2016 Games. She clinched four golds and one bronze. Her first gold medal was in the gymnastics team event. The total score by Team USA was 184.897 which was more than enough to help them secure a gold medal.

Simone Biles during the Closing Ceremony of 2016 Olympic Games

Following her gold in the team event, the Ohio-born gymnast clinched her first individual gold in the individual all-around event ahead of her American teammate Aly Raisman. The GOAT Olympian won two more gold medals in the vault and floor exercise events.

Simone won a bronze medal in the balance beam event at the Rio Olympics. She was the favorite for that event too but lost her footing and fell off the beam during her routine. This caused her to miss winning five golds in Rio Games.

In between the Pacific Rim Championships and the 2016 Olympics, Simone Biles won a gold medal in the all-around, vault, floor exercise, and balance beam events during the 2016 US National Championships.

