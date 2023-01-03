“Daunting for so many reasons” - Aly Raisman on the need for sharing stories of sexual abuse 

Aly Raisman is one of the most decorated American gymnasts to ever perform on the international stage. The now retired gymnast is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and a specialist at the floor exercise. Apart from gymnastics, she is well-known for her work protecting female athletes from harassment by coaches and staff.

Raisman was one of the many gymnasts who brought to light the actions of former team USA gymnastics physician, Larry Nassar. She testified against him and read an impact statement during the trial. She claimed to have been abused by him from the tender age of 15. In 2022, Raisman was invited to speak at Variety's Power of Women, presented by Lifetime. Here's what she had to say with regard to the mental health aspect of abuse:

"Just like physical health, our ability to manage our mental health depends upon our understanding of it, and our understanding of it depends in large on our collective willingness to acknowledge and speak openly about it. This is daunting for so many reasons, especially for those who lack or may not feel the support of others."

Raisman on abuse

The former gymnast was provided with a platform to voice her concerns after the long Larry Nassar trials, where she and other abuse victims, including Simone Biles, testified against the former USAG team physician. They also filed a case against the FBI for their lack of urgency in handling Nassar's case.

"Our mental health is intertwined with our self-image and our most personal experiences, fears, and insecurities, but as each person opens up and courageously shares their story, it becomes slightly easier for others to do so."

The Larry Nassar case saw more than 265 women accuse him of sexual misconduct. As Raisman mentioned, research suggests that in the United States today, only 310 out of 1000 sexual abuse cases are reported. According to RAINN, a massive contributor to not reporting abuse is the fear of retaliation.

"I am grateful for Lifetime's commitment to address these important issues and for the opportunity to work with them to create a show called 'Darkness to Light', which featured survivors of sexual abuse sharing their stories."

The former Olympian said that within 24 hours of the show's release, the RAINN hotline for reporting abuse and assault saw an increase of 99%.

"I like to think that by sharing their stories, these courageous survivors formed a connection with viewers, help them feel the power of me too and and the courage to acknowledge their own truths."

Victims of sexual abuse around the world feel stigmatized due to social pressures and cultural entities. This usually encourages them to remain silent. However, the power of a group is significant when one person makes a move, paving the way for others. Research has shown that people began seeing sexual assault as a problem that needs to be addressed after the sheer number of victims that came out encouraged by one another during the #metoo movement.

"Sharing our stories weakens stigmas, connects us, shows us we are not alone, and provides hope that if others can find light at the end of the tunnel, so can we."

The issue of sexual assault and abuse is indeed a daunting one in our society today. It is astonishing how many victims choose to stay quiet due to various social pressures. Steps like these, taken by significant figures like Raisman, will undoubtedly lead to a better and safer future.

