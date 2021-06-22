Dianne Durham, Rebecca Bross, 2004 men's US Olympic team to be inducted into Hall of Fame a day before US Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2021

USA Gymnastics will induct the 2004 men's Olympic team, Dianne Durham and Rebecca Bross, among others, into the 2021 class of the Hall of Fame in St. Louis on Saturday, June 26. The event will also see the 2020 class of the Hall of Fame getting inducted after the ceremony was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dianne Durham will be inducted posthumously. She won the 1981 and 1982 junior all-around US championships. A year later, she etched her name in the history books by becoming the first Black gymnast to win the senior national championships all-around event. Durham passed away earlier this year.

The 2004 men's Olympic gymnast team won a silver medal for the country in Athens and ended a 20-year drought in the program. The team comprised of Jason Gatson, Morgan Hamm, Brett McClure, Paul Hamm, Blaine Wilson, and Guard Young.

Gene Watson and Jim Aamodt to be inducted posthumously

Jim Aamodt will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He coached 25 gymnasts who made it to the US National Team and ended up with 18 World Championship titles. Like Durham, Aamodt will also be posthumously honored as he passed away in May.

Rebecca Bross is a six-time medallist at the World Championships and is currently pursuing her profession in physical therapy. In 2009, she clinched the all-around silver alongside a bronze medal in the Uneven Bars. A year later, she returned with four medals in Rotterdam.

Chris Estrada is an American trampoline gymnast who won the individual gold medal in the 2007 Rio de Janeiro Pan American Games. He made his Olympic debut at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but finished in the 15th position.

Gene Watson will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously. He was a part of the Men's Gymnastics Development Program for nearly 40 years and passed away in 2020.

Edited by Prem Deshpande