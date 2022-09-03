"My life did change overnight" - Suni Lee on coping with sudden popularity and pressure

Suni Lee is one of the best gymnasts in the world at the moment. Despite her bright potential in gymnastics, she surprised many with her decision to attend college. The young athlete had quite a career record by the age of 18. She racked up huge popularity with her stellar performances at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lee bagged several medals in Tokyo, including a gold medal in the all-around event. The Olympic gold medalist became a star after marking her big achievement. While many would love to be in the young gymnast’s position, she is not too happy with it. Lee, who is still adjusting to her newfound popularity, revealed that she is still healing from anxiety.

Suni Lee recently opened up about her bout with anxiety and self-doubt. Having won the women’s all-around gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, she became conscious of her potential. Lee has become a household name in the US and this has brought a lot of pressure on the 19-year-old athlete. The pressure on her kept rising to the point where she even considered giving up gymnastics completely.

Lee revealed that she even fought with ‘impostor syndrome’ following the win in Tokyo. The star said that she was having a tough time as her life changed overnight. She also stated that she had little to no time to adjust to the sudden popularity. Citing the cons of such fame, the athlete said that she will continue to work on herself and improve her mental state.

Opening up to HuffPost about her mental health issues, Suni Lee said:

“I’m just letting my mind heal and my body heal still because my life did change overnight and I definitely didn’t expect it. So when everything started coming at me, I put a lot of pressure on myself toward the end of the season. Now I’m going in with a fresh mindset. Because when I just go out and do what I normally do, I am unstoppable.”

The 19-year-old admitted that she practices self-affirmation by writing and vocalizing positivity. She added:

“There’s no need to be, I guess, shy about talking about your goals because if you start saying something enough, you believe it.”

Lee, who also won Olympic silver in the team event and a bronze in the uneven bars, continues training despite rumors of her quitting the sport. While she remains silent about a possible return to the 2024 Paris Olympics, NBC Sports recently reported that she attended a USA Gymnastics national team camp, suggesting that she could return to the main stage.

Suni Lee's incredible career

Suni Lee racked up a large number of awards and medals on the junior circuit before arriving at the Tokyo Olympics. She enjoyed the perfect start to her Olympic career as she won a gold medal on her debut. Lee secured first position (gold) in the all-round event along with a bronze on the uneven bars and a silver as part of Team USA.

It’s safe to say that Suni Lee has established herself in the sport with a big win. At only 19, she is currently endorsed by a few companies, including the Pearson+ app. Lee has amassed a net worth of a staggering $2 million and her partnership with the company has reportedly been able to monetize her social media posts, making her a fortune at such a young age.

