How much is gymanst Rebeca Andrade worth?

Hailing from Brazil, Rebeca Andrade (full name: Rebeca Rodriguez de Andrade) is a professional artistic gymnast. Known for her heroic performances at the 2020 Olympics and the 2021 World Championship, Andrade's professional career has made her one of the richest gymnasts in her country.

However, she keeps her personal life out of the limelight. Although her exact net worth is unknown, several media outlets claim that she has amassed around $1.5 million.

A basic source of her income is her successful gymnastic career, endorsements, and business deals.

Rebeca is a social media star with a fabulous fan following on Instagram, where the Olympic medalist often shares glamorous pictures with her 2.2 million followers.

Andrade's TikTok videos are pretty popular among sports enthusiasts, in which she loves to tap her feet on music beats.

Early life and career of Rebeca Andrade

Rebeca Andrade was born on 8 May, 1999, in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo, Brazil, to a single mother, Rosa, who cleaned houses to raise her eight kids.

Rebeca began gymnastics when she was four after her aunt took her to gymnastics classes where she used to work. As she grew older, the youngster became more interested in the sport and moved to Curitiba to continue her training.

Rebeca Andrade, an Afro-Brazilian, trained at Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro before making her debut at the Junior American Championship.

She was part of the Brazilian team that won a silver medal at the Junior Pan American Championships in 2012. The celebrated gymnast also impressed people with her performances in individual events, claiming gold in all-around, vaults, and floor exercises at the championship.

In her sophomore career, Rebeca represented her country at several tournaments. The now 23-year-old was selected to represent Brazil at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics but withdrew her name due to an injury.

In 2015, she became eligible for the senior international competition. After recovering from her injury, Rebeca made her senior debut at the Ljubljana World Cup and won bronze on uneven bars.

The Brazilian star competed at the 2016 Olympics in her home country and helped her team qualify for the finals. However, she fell in the floor event, resulting in her team finishing eighth. She also qualified for the individual uneven bar event but finished 11th in the tournament.

After the Olympics, the gymnast won a gold medal at the Brazilian Championship and a silver on-the-floor exercise. In 2018, she won a silver medal at the Pan American Championships in a team event.

Rebeca qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won her first Olympic medal, claiming gold and silver in vaults and all-around respectively.

She has won four medals at the World Championships, including two golds, one silver, and one bronze.

The Olympic gold medalist was pretty successful in the Pan American Championship also and has won six medals, including four golds and two silvers.

Rebeca Andrade also competed at the FIG World Cup and won 16 medals, including six golds, seven silvers, and three bronzes. In May 2022, she won a gold medal and a silver medal at the Trophy Brazil.

Poll : 0 votes