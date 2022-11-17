How much money does former gymnast McKayla Maroney make? Net worth in 2022 explored

McKayla Maroney is a retired gymnast who started her Olympic journey with a gold medal. Even though she left the arena at 19, Maroney made a fabulous amount of money from her career.

According to several outlets, Maroney's net worth is around $6 million, thanks to her gymnastics career and television presence.

Mckayla Maroney at the 2012 London Olympics ( Image via Getty)

The young gymnast came into the limelight after claiming a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. She was a member of the American gymnastics team, dubbed the 'Fierce Five', and went on to win a silver medal in the individual vault event also.

Maroney's annual salary is estimated to be around $250,000, and she earns more than $20,000 per month, as reported by CA Knowledge.

Her net worth has drastically increased in the past few years after she entered the glamorous world of television.

Maroney rose to fame in 2012, and the following year, she made a guest appearance on the television series Heart of Dixie, and went on to star in Boned and Superstore, which added to her fortune.

Maroney won two medals at the 2012 Olympics and received $60,000 in prize money, as reported by CNBC. Besides this, she has also earned money from endorsements and advertisements.

Following her victory at the London games, Maroney signed a deal to endorse 10 Calorie Sodas from Dr. Pepper Snapple Group. She has also endorsed other brands, including Sunkist, 7Up, Canada Dry, RC, and Adidas Gymnastics.

McKayla Maroney is a big social media star

Maroney is an internet sensation. In 2012, her picture with a 'not impressed' expression went viral on social media, and she became an internet meme in no time.

Since her retirement in 2016, Maroney has garnered a tremendous fan following on social media and is now a huge influencer.

Maroney is active on Instagram, where the young athlete enjoys around 1.4 million followers.

Maroney has 530K followers on Twitter and boasts an enormous fan base on the lip sync video-sharing app TikTok.

It is important to note that Maroney ventured into the music industry after her retirement and released her first official single, 'Wake Up Call', in 2020. She also released a song about the pandemic called 'Covid Lockdown'.

McKayla Maroney's professional career

Born on December 9, 1995, McKayla Maroney is one of the three kids of Erin and Mike Maroney. She was born in Aliso Viejo, California, and developed an interest in gymnastics by watching Tarzan.

She enjoyed jumping around the house and started training at Gym Max in Costa Mesa when she was nine.

McKayla Maroney ( Image via Instagram/ McKayla Maroney )

Maroney started her senior year journey in 2011 and won the all-around competition at the City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy.

With a vault score of 16.030 and a floor score of 14.566, McKayla finished first for the American team that competed at the 2012 London Olympics and won the gold medal.

Maroney won two medals at the Olympic Games and three gold medals at the World Championship. These and other triumphs ensured that she is remembered as one of her country's best gymnasts in recent times.

