How old was Simone Biles when she started gymnastics?

Simone Biles is the epitome of success in the sport of gymnastics. She has won four gold medals, one silver, and three bronze medals in the Olympic games. But every champion must have begun with baby steps in their field at a particular age.

Simone Biles was six years old when she started gymnastics. It was during a daycare field trip. Simone was taken to the gym and saw girls older than herself practicing gymnastics. This immediately attracted the young Simone and she successfully replicated the feats of the teenaged girls.

The coaches who were watching this immediately wrote a letter to her family suggesting that they let Simone take regular classes for gymnastics. This was the beginning of the GOAT Gymnast's making. Simone started attending a training program at Bannon's Gymnastix in Houston with Coach Aimee Boorman.

Simone Biles during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Simone's first-ever appearance in the national competition was during the 2011 American Classic in Houston. It was a junior national competition and Simone finished third in the all-around event and first in the vault event. After the competition, Simone had to decide whether she was ready to make sacrifices in order to totally commit to competitive gymnastics.

Biles stopped attending her public school and was homeschooled. She also discontinued the social activities normal for a teenager. From then on, the young Simone started training for six to eight hours a day to succeed in professional gymnastics.

Simone Biles' performance at the World Championships

Simone Biles made her senior international debut at the 2013 American Cup, this was a FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup event. The Ohio-born gymnast competed in her first-ever World Championships event in 2013 held in Antwerp, Belgium.

Biles won two gold medals, one silver medal, and one bronze medal in that edition of the World Championships. The ace gymnast was victorious in the all-around and floor exercise events. She won the gold medal in the all-around event with a score of 60.216. Simone finished second in the vault event and third in the balance beam event.

Simone Biles at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart

Biles clinched four gold medals and one silver medal at her second World Championships in 2014 in Nanning, China. She was victorious in the all-around, balance beam, floor exercise, and team events. This was Simone's second consecutive gold medal in the all-around and floor exercise events at the World Championships.

The ace gymnast finished second in the vault event. This was her second consecutive silver medal in the vault event at the World Championships. At the 2015 World Championships in Glasglow, Simone won four gold medals and one bronze medal. She was able to finish first in the team, all-around, balance beam, and floor exercise events. Simone scored 60.399 in the all-around finals, which helped her win the gold medal.

Simone Biles poses with the medals she won at the 2019 World Championships

Biles won a bronze medal in the vault event. At the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Simone clinched four gold medals and one bronze medal. She won the gold medal in the team, all-around, vault, and floor exercise events. Simone finished third in the balance beam and won the bronze medal. This was her first gold medal in the vault event at the World Championships.

At the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Simone Biles was victorious in the team, all-around, vault, balance beam, floor exercise, and vault events. This was her fifth gold medal in the floor exercise event at the World Championships.

Poll : 0 votes