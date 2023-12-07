“I just hadn’t heard of her" - When Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens revealed he did not know who the gymnast was when they first met

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens have been the it couple of the sporting world for quite some time now. Whether it's adorable date night pictures or a destination wedding that left everyone jealous, the two are truly the definition of a power couple.

When they first met in 2020, Biles had already established herself as a legend in the sport of gymnastics. At the time, she was preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, looking for a repeat of the massive medal haul she claimed in Rio.

However, despite all of her success, Jonathan Owens did not know who she was, which, according to the NFL player, was something that Simone Biles liked.

“I didn’t know who she was. I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked," he told the Texas Monthly magazine in July 2021.

Naturally, Owens figured out just how successful Simone was a little bit into their relationship, but didn't truly grasp how difficult her sport was until he saw her perform live.

"It took me a while to come to grips with how hard her sport was. When we were first together, I was like, `Man, you can’t come outside and guard these wide receivers. Gymnastics is not that hard.’”

The NFL player was singing a different tune once he saw Biles compete at the 2021 US National Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

"When I saw her for the first time, I realized that the TV really doesn’t do it justice. When she goes out there and does it, it looks so effortless.”

Simone Biles cheers for Jonathan Owens' Green Bay Packers

2023 has been a busy year for both Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. The two got legally married in a courthouse in April, before taking to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for an elaborate and beautiful ceremony just a month later.

Once the couple got back, Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers, while Biles prepared for a busy season, forcing the two into a long-distance relationship.

However, after winning four golds at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Simone is now back from international competitions and is cheering for her husband at every game possible.

Most recently, Simone Biles was spotted at the Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs game in Lambeau Field as the former claimed their sixth win of the season. She has been present at multiple other games throughout the season, giving fans a glimpse into the strong bond between the couple.