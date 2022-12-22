"I still haven't hit my peak" - Jordan Chiles exudes confidence ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

American gymnast Jordan Chiles has been a ball of potential ever since entering the world of gymnastics. She made her elite debut at the American Classic back in 2013. As a 12-year-old, she won a bronze and silver medal during her first Elite run.

Chiles made her senior debut in 2017 at the US National Championships, where she was placed second in the all-around category. She became a staple name in the country and qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won a silver medal.

Despite winning an Olympic medal, Jordan Chiles still believes that she has not reached her potential just yet. In conversation with Olympics.com, reflecting on her performance in Tokyo, Chiles had this to say ahead of the much-anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics:

"I still haven't hit my peak and I've done this sport for so long and yet to have hit my peak. I'm just waiting for that moment, [at the Tokyo Olympics], I just felt like I was able to give more and just to be able to, just enjoy the moment now."

Jordan Chiles embraces her teammate Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics, 2021 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles on her victory in Paris

Jordan Chiles has had a very successful two years after Tokyo. The FIG World Cup circuit in Artistic Gymnastics took their World Cup to Paris, where Chiles dominated the floor exercise routine and won gold for her artistic and athletic expression. She also won second place in the vault.

This was the first time Chiles performed in Paris - the location for the 2024 Olympics. Recalling the thoughts that went through her head, she said:

"I was honestly, I think after floor, I did get a little teary-eyed because I was just like, ‘Wow, this was just an amazing crowd. Also, knowing well, in two years what could happen because this is just the beginning of my next journey, my next chapter of what's going to happen."

Jordan Chiles at the 2022 US Gymnastics Championships (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

After her victory in Paris, Chiles and her coach had a heartwarming conversation that she reiterated.

"We always were talking like, 'Hey, this is Paris. Like what's going to happen in 24? Like, you never know, before we left, he had told me, he was like, 'It seems like Paris looks really good on you'. And I started laughing because it was just, honestly, yes, Paris is my goal. Yes, Paris is my dream. But, you know, at the end of the day, like, whatever happens, happens and I'm just trying to focus and take it all the way to the end."

Chiles on 'being Jordan'

Jordan Chiles has gained rapid popularity in and outside gymnastics, thanks to her Olympic silver medal alongside Simone Biles, and her dazzling floor performance to Lizzo's track! She went from being the 'underdog' to having expectations thrust upon her. Referring to this, the American gymnast said:

"I feel like the Jordan in 2021 was still known as the underdog ... And then the Jordan in 2022, it's transferred to the expection, 'Oh she's an Olympian so we expect her to be on [all the time].'"

Jordan Chiles performs for UCLA against Washington State, 2022 (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

In her struggle to deal with the pressure, Chiles credited her friend and fellow gymnast Sekai Wright, who helped her gain a new perspective.

"She kind of helped me in a way to really understand, no matter what, you are still that person. No matter what people think of you, or how they truly perceive you as, or what they expect of you, you can still go out there and just be Jordan"

There is no doubt that Jordan Chiles has a successful career ahead of her, but whatever happens, one thing is certain: she will continue being herself!

