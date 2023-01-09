“I wanna prove to myself” - Sunisa Lee has eyes set on 2024 Paris Olympics

Sunisa Lee is a young American gymnast who has quickly emerged as a star on the international stage. Suni gained rapid popularity in the sport thanks to her triumphant all-around performance in Tokyo that earned her a gold medal.

There is no doubt that she will be eyeing a few medals in Paris and made it very clear in a recent interview with Insider:

"I'm a little mean to myself sometimes ... I wanna go to Paris, and I wanna prove to myself that I can be able to do it, because I didn't think I would be able to do it and I didn't think I was going to win the Olympics [in Tokyo, 2021], So this time I just wanna go a little more prepared."

Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Sunisa Lee on leaving college for the Olympics

Earlier this year, Sunisa Lee took to her social media platforms to post a video mentioning that her sophomore season with Auburn University in 2023, will be her last in collegiate gymnastics.

Speaking to Insider, she mentioned that a year away from elite gymnastics brought her to a realization:

"Not done with elite gymnastics and that I wanna go back and go for another Olympics"

She stated the move as being a step towards focusing on the Paris Olympics in 2024:

"I never really thought that I could be able to do that, so I wanted to get it out in the open so that I could be able to focus on both openly."

Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes during the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Speaking about her last run at the Olympics in Tokyo that saw her win her first gold medal at the games, the 19-year old athlete mentioned that the whole experience was a bittersweet one and that she hopes for a more "normal" outing in 2024. Sunisa Lee said:

"That's a lot of it, I think ... I mean, last year it made it very interesting and a lot more memorable — I mean, it's the Olympics, it's gonna be memorable."

"But there was just so much that happened you just thought would never happen ... It was during Covid [so] we couldn't really do anything, couldn't go anywhere, the food we had wasn't authentic food, and so I think it just kind of ruined my Tokyo experience."

Despite everyone rooting for Sunisa Lee being very excited for her return to the elite level, she rightfully acknowledged that the road ahead is long with her having to compete for a spot on the U.S. team:

"Obviously I have to go through all of the steps to try and make the team again, so that's the hope, to just even make the team this year."

(L-R) Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Mykayla Skinner and Sunisa Lee, pose following the Women's competition of the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials at America’s Center on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Although Suni has decided to move on from Auburn, she remains grateful for the support and lauded the atmosphere that she experienced:

"They're seriously the nicest and most supportive people you'll ever meet, and it's just crazy how like all the meets last year were sold out, so the support is definitely there, and it doesn't matter how good or bad you're doing, because everyone just wants to enjoy it."

Sunisa Lee is definitely a prospect to keep an eye on in the near future with Paris right around the corner.

