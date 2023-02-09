Is Suni Lee the best US gymnast after Simone Biles? A look at the gymnast's career so far

Suni Lee is one of the most promising gymnasts on the United States' roster. She has come under the mainstream spotlight once again after her recent prefect-10 performances against the Alabama Crimson Tide. This led to many people online calling her the GOAT. However, when it comes to US Women's Gymnastics, there is only one GOAT, Simone Biles.

Biles' achievements in the sport are unparalleled. She reigns as the queen of American Gymnastics, having won 25 World Championship medals and seven Olympic medals.

Although Biles is on a hiatus right now, she has not declared retirement yet. Among the active gymnasts, Suni probably ranks just behind Biles in the United States.

Simone Biles and Suni Lee at Tokyo Olympics (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old gymnast made her senior debut in 2019 at the City of Jesolo Trophy where she helped the US win the team final after triumphing in the all-around gold medal. Lee capped off the tournament with two more golds, on bars and the floor.

Lee went into the 2019 US National Championships as a recognized top competitor. She lived up to the expectations by winning the silver medal in the all-round, behind veteran Simone Biles, a gold medal on bars, and a bronze medal on the floor.

Suni Lee later qualified to compete at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart. In that event, she greatly helped her side qualify for the team final and win the gold medal, ahead of Russia and Italy. Individually, she won a gold medal on the floor and a bronze medal on bars.

Suni Lee at the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Suni Lee and the Tokyo Olympics

Suni Lee started the year 2021 with a win on bars at the Winter Cup. In April, she won two golds, on bars and the beam, at the American Classic. Slowly coming into her own, she qualified to compete at the Olympic Trials for a chance to represent the United States in Tokyo.

At the Trials, Lee trailed Biles closely and finished in second place, behind the veteran, but qualifying for the Olympic Games.

She performed exceptionally well in the all-around routine at Tokyo Olympics, helping USA qualify for the team finals.

In the final, she hit all three routines and matched the highest score ever on the uneven bars. This helped team USA secure a second-place finish, behind Russia.

Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

In the all-around final, Suni Lee beat Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and Russia's Angelina Melnikova to secure a gold medal, becoming the first Asian champion to do so. She followed this with a disappointing performance on the uneven bars, but redeemed herself on the balance beam and won a bronze medal for her effort.

Lee's performances are just getting better every year. She is a rising star and it is safe to say that she has a successful career ahead of her.

