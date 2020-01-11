Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Gymnasts Priyanka Dasgupta, Jatin Kumar become the first gold medalists of the tournament

Jan 11, 2020 IST

Priyanka Dasgupta - Khelo India Youth Games 2020

What's the story?

Priyanka Dasgupta and Jatin Kumar won the U-17 All-Around gymnastics tournament in the girls and boys category of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 to emerge as the first gold medal winners of the event. Also, hosts Assam opened their medal tally as Upasha Talukdar captured the bronze medal in the Girls U-17 Rhythmic gymnastics.

The background

The 2020 edition of Khelo India Youth Games began yesterday in Guwahati as young athletes from all over the nation have landed in Assam to showcase their talent. The tournaments of kabaddi, table tennis, archery and volleyball also got underway, however, the first sport to reward the medals was gymnastics.

The heart of the matter

As reported by IANS, Tripura's 15-year-old gymnast, Priyanka Dasgupta, achieved the biggest win of her career thus far when she won the Girls U-17 All-Around event with a score of 42.60. On the other side, Uttar Pradesh's Jatin Kumar Kanojia finished first in the boys' event with 68.90 points.

Besides these, Assam's own Upasha Talukdar won the hearts of the fans with her remarkable performance. She had learnt the art of gymnastics through online videos and Talukdar impressed everyone by winning the bronze medal in her category. Tushar Kalyan from Delhi won the silver in the boys' event and, Uttar Pradesh's Saref Khan took the bronze medal home.

What's next?

The second day of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 is underway currently in Guwahati. It will be intriguing to see which state takes the lead in the medal tally after the end of the day's play. As the moment, Maharashtra is at the top of the standings with 4 golds, 5 silvers and 9 bronze medals. Tripura is right behind them with 4 gold medals.