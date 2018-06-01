Larry Nassar compared himself to Jesus Christ, claimed media 'killed' him

In e-mails he wrote before he was arrested, Larry Nassar compared himself to Jesus Christ and claimed that the media "killed" him.

01 Jun 2018

Larry Nassar

Larry Nassar, the 54-year-old disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician who has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 260 people, of whom many are female gymnasts, believes that the media "killed" him, and he compared himself to Jesus Christ in making that claim before he was arrested.

Several of Nassar's e-mails were obtained this past week through the Freedom of Information Act, and they paint the picture that he tried to make it seem like he is the real victim in this whole situation and that it is the media's fault that so many people accused him of sexual assault.

The e-mails were between Nassar and William Strampel, who is now the former boss of Nassar and the former dean of Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine. Strampel was also recently arrested and charged for sexual assault.

Here is what Nassar said in some of those e-mails, according to Michigan Live.

Just a few days after Rachael Denhollander became the first person to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual assault when she took her story to The Indianapolis Star, Tim Evans, a reporter for The Indianapolis Star, e-mailed Nassar in September of 2016 and told him that he had a few questions for him.

Here was Nassar's message to Strampel.

“I spoke to my attorney and he said I should talk to the reporter to prevent the story from being one-sided so that I can deny any wrong doing. I am asking for legal assistance from MSU as to how to handle this. Should I work through my own attorney or through MSU or both? I am so sorry about this mess.”

In addition to giving Nassar advice, such as telling him to not blame the victims and to ensure that he stated that the medical treatments were science-based and helped hundreds if not thousands of women, Strampel stated the following.

"Good luck. I am on your side."

A few days later, he stated the following.

"I do wish you luck."

The Indianapolis Star published the accounts of sexual assault at the hands of Nassar that were brought forth by Denhollander and two more of Nassar's former patients on September 12, 2016.

A few days later on September 15, Nassar e-mailed Strampel the following message in which he implicitly compared himself to Jesus Christ with his reference to the Crucifixion.

"I have had so many messages of support today and have another 75 more to go through still...National Team Gymnastics Coaches started a legal affidavit about my good character and are trying to get 1000 gymnasts, coaches and parent to sign it and another former national team gymnast that is now a lawyer is preparing another legal affidavit about my morals and ethics and has many people supporting it as well.

"I am trying to take advantage of this time before the 'Me Toos' come out in the media and the second media blitz occurs...the Indy Star will make their next Crucifixion of me on Monday. That is what I am emotionally prepared for."

He sent Strampel another e-mail later that night in which he blamed the media for the accusations against him.

“I knew the media blitz was going to create more people to call in with accusations about me but this is absurb (sic). I have not been charged with any crime. I don’t understand why this is happening. This is not right...This is not right.”

Here is how Strampel, who did not seem to be completely on Nassar's side anymore, responded.

"There seems to have been more people who have come forward. Also, there is a report of an investigation back in 2004 that I did not hear about. We will talk next week when I am back."

Once again, Nassar blamed the media for his demise.

"The media has killed me."

It was at that point when Strampel informed Nassar that his time at Michigan State University could be quickly coming to an end.

"This may not wait until next week...Things are moving beyond my control."

It was just a few hours after Strampel sent this e-mail to Nassar on September 16 that Nassar was notified by Michigan State University that they were considering firing him immediately. Here is what Nassar proceeded to write to Strampel.

"I am so sorry that this situation has become so public in the media casting such a shadow over MSU and myself. I understand your position and appreciate all the support you have given to me. My heart is breaking but I will stay strong in my Faith and with the support of my friends and my family I will overcome this."

Four days later, Nassar received the following message from Michigan State University.

"Given the seriousness of the issues raised in our letter of Sept. 16, we have no recourse but to terminate your fixed termed appointment effective immediately."

Nassar was sentenced to prison on three separate sentences from December of 2017 to February of 2018. In December, he was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on three child pornography charges, and he is currently serving this sentence at United States Penitentiary, Tucson in Tucson, Arizona.

He was then sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in state prison on seven sexual assault charges following a seven-day sentencing hearing in Ingham County, Michigan during which 156 of the women and girls he sexually assaulted delivered victim impact statements.

Finally, he was sentenced to between an additional 40 and 125 more years in state prison on three more sexual assault charges following a three-day sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan during which 65 of the women and girls he sexually assaulted delivered victim impact statements.