Larry Nassar coworker said patients never told her they were uncomfortable

54-year-old disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar

Dr. Brooke Lemmen, who worked with disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar during his time at Michigan State before he was fired, stated that none of Nassar's patients ever told her that they were uncomfortable.

This was revealed in police recordings that were obtained from Michigan State University through the Freedom of Information Act shortly after Nassar was fired from his position at the university in September of 2016. These police recordings were made by Michigan State police investigators when Nassar's coworkers were being questioned after he was fired.

Nassar was arrested after Rachael Denhollander became the first person to publicly accuse him of sexual assault when she told her story to The Indianapolis Star. She did so shortly before they published it in September of 2016.

Nassar, 54, was arrested three months later. He has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 300 people, mostly female gymnasts, under the guise of medical treatment for more than two decades.

Among those who have accused him of sexual assault are Olympic champion gymnasts Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber.

Here is what Lemmen said about Nassar's patients to investigators, according to WOOD-TV.

"They never said, 'I'm uncomfortable.' Because if they said 'I was uncomfortable,' I would've been like, 'Tell me more about that. What do you mean you were uncomfortable?'

"We want to take good care of our patients."

Lemmen stated that this was the case despite the fact that she knew about Nassar being under investigation three times before he was finally arrested. She defended him when he was under investigation by Michigan State's Title IX department in 2014, and Nassar also told when he was under investigation by USA Gymnastics in 2015 before they cut ties with him.

Nassar is set to spend the rest of his life in prison as a result of the fact that he was given three lengthy prison sentences in recent months.

The first of those three prison sentence is a 60-year federal prison sentence that Nassar was given this past December on three child pornography charges. This is the prison sentence that he is currently serving, and he is doing so at United States Penitentiary, Tucson in Tucson, Arizona. United States Penitentiary, Tucson is a maximum-security federal prison that offers a sex offender program.

In January, Nassar was issued a state prison sentence for between 40 and 175 years on seven sexual assault charges. In February, he was issued another state prison sentence for between 40 and 125 more years on three additional sexual assault charges. About two weeks ago, he was charged with six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Texas.