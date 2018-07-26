Larry Nassar physically assaulted in prison

Asher Fair FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 30 // 26 Jul 2018, 02:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar

Disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar, who has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 300 people, many of whom female gymnasts, was reportedly physically assaulted in prison, which could lead him to moving to a new prison facility.

Nassar, 54, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on three child pornography charges back in December after the first of this three sentencing hearings. He is currently serving this sentence at United States Penitentiary, Tucson in Tucson, Arizona.

Nassar has been at United States Penitentiary for just under six months, but he was not released to the general population of the prison this week. Within hours, he had already been physically assaulted, which is what many people expected to happen given the nature of his crime.

After he was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison in December, Nassar was given two more prison sentences in January and February that will ensure he is to be locked up for life.

In January, he was issued a state prison sentence for between 40 and 175 years on seven sexual assault charges following as seven-day sentencing hearing in an Ingham County, Michigan courtroom during which 169 victim impact statements were delivered in front of him

In February, he was issued a second state prison sentence for between an additional 40 and 125 years on three more sexual assault charges following a three-day sentencing hearing in an Eaton County, Michigan courtroom during which 65 more victim impact statements were delivered in front of him.

A father of three of Nassar's victims attempted to attack the disgraced former doctor during this sentencing hearing.

Not even one month ago, Nassar was also charged with six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Texas, but no more time was added to any of his three prison sentences as a result of these charges.

His sexual assault went on for more than two decades under the guise of medical treatment. Among those who have accused him of sexual assault are Olympic champion gymnasts Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber.

Nassar's attorneys blame the fact that he was physically assaulted on Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who sentenced Nassar to between 40 and 175 years. According to the Lansing State Journal, they claim that this attack took place as a result of Judge Aquilina's "efforts to demonize Dr. Nassar in front of the entire world."