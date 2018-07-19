Larry Nassar survivors to receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award tonight

Aly Raisman at the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party - Arrivals

It was announced in May that the the hundreds of people, many of whom female gymnasts, who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar would receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2018 ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Awards show.

This award show is scheduled to take place tonight, and it is scheduled to be broadcast live on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, and the Arthur Ashe Courage Award is scheduled to be given at roughly 10:30 p.m. ET.

Aly Raisman is on the cover of ESPN the Magazine’s “Heroes Issue.”



Tonight, she and her fellow sister survivors will accept the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the ESPYS. pic.twitter.com/W6v2LDqPB1 — ESPN (@espn) July 18, 2018

Nassar was arrested in December of 2016 just three months after he was first publicly accused of sexual assault by Rachael Denhollander, who told her story to The Indianapolis Star shortly before they published it earlier that year in September.

Nassar has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 300 people under the guise of medical treatment for more than two decades. Among those who have accused him of sexual assault are Olympic champion gymnasts Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber.

This past December, the 54-year-old disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician was issued a 60-year federal prison sentence on three child pornography charges.

He is currently serving this sentence at United States Penitentiary, Tucson in Tucson, Arizona, a maximum-security federal prison that offers a sex offender program.

In January, he was issued a state prison sentence for between 40 and 175 years on seven sexual assault charges before he was issued another state prison sentence in February for between 40 and 125 more years on three additional sexual assault charges. Last month, he was charged with six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Texas.

Here are some of the tweets posted by some of the survivors of the scandal about the ESPYS tonight.

Today’s the day! Watch the ESPYS tonight at 8:00pm EST😊 My Sister Survivors and I will be accepting the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at 10:30pm. We are accepting this award not only for us, but for all of the Survivors out there. I am so grateful and will remember this forever❤️ — Kaylee Lorincz (@KayleeLorincz) July 18, 2018

So grateful for the survivors standing at the ESPY's tomorrow while we wait for Baby Girl to make her appearance, and that @AngiePovilaitis, Dt. Lt. Andrea Munford, @AquiRosemarie and victim advocate Rebekah Bakker will be there with them. Heroes every one! https://t.co/oznjERFCaQ — Rachael Denhollander (@R_Denhollander) July 18, 2018

Honored to stand with my sister survivors at the #ESPYS. Thank you @espn for honoring us! https://t.co/P19OEXA3Sj via @freep — Sarah Klein (@SG_Klein) July 17, 2018

ESPYS day!!☺️✨ — Maggie Nichols (@MagsGotSwag12) July 18, 2018

Be sure to tune in to the ESPYS tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC, and be sure to stick around until around 10:30 p.m. ET when the Arthur Ashe Courage Award is scheduled to be given out to the survivors of the Nassar scandal.