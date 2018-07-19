Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Larry Nassar survivors to receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award tonight

Asher Fair
SENIOR ANALYST
News
30   //    19 Jul 2018, 03:28 IST

ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party - Arrivals
Aly Raisman at the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party - Arrivals

It was announced in May that the the hundreds of people, many of whom female gymnasts, who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar would receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2018 ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Awards show.

This award show is scheduled to take place tonight, and it is scheduled to be broadcast live on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, and the Arthur Ashe Courage Award is scheduled to be given at roughly 10:30 p.m. ET.

Nassar was arrested in December of 2016 just three months after he was first publicly accused of sexual assault by Rachael Denhollander, who told her story to The Indianapolis Star shortly before they published it earlier that year in September.

Nassar has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 300 people under the guise of medical treatment for more than two decades. Among those who have accused him of sexual assault are Olympic champion gymnasts Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, McKayla MaroneyAly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber.

This past December, the 54-year-old disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician was issued a 60-year federal prison sentence on three child pornography charges.

He is currently serving this sentence at United States Penitentiary, Tucson in Tucson, Arizona, a maximum-security federal prison that offers a sex offender program.

In January, he was issued a state prison sentence for between 40 and 175 years on seven sexual assault charges before he was issued another state prison sentence in February for between 40 and 125 more years on three additional sexual assault charges. Last month, he was charged with six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in Texas.

Here are some of the tweets posted by some of the survivors of the scandal about the ESPYS tonight.

Be sure to tune in to the ESPYS tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC, and be sure to stick around until around 10:30 p.m. ET when the Arthur Ashe Courage Award is scheduled to be given out to the survivors of the Nassar scandal.

Asher Fair
SENIOR ANALYST
Beyond the Flag Expert/Editor Sportskeeda Senior Analyst/Editor SportsPress Owner
Larry Nassar's victims to receive 2018 Arthur Ashe...
RELATED STORY
Nassar survivors facing more unwarranted criticism after...
RELATED STORY
137 Larry Nassar survivors call for Michigan State to...
RELATED STORY
John Engler to testify before Congress over Larry Nassar...
RELATED STORY
Judge Rosemarie Aquilina shares her support for Larry...
RELATED STORY
Michigan State to pay $500 million to Larry Nassar's victims
RELATED STORY
Recordings show Larry Nassar defended by coworker after...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 things you need to know about the Larry Nassar...
RELATED STORY
Most recent charges against Larry Nassar prove Aly...
RELATED STORY
Rhonda Faehn says Steve Penny told her to keep quiet...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us