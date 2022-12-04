Mckayla Maroney's testimony on Larry Nassar: All you need to know

Gymnast McKayla Maroney testified about Larry Nassar's case during a Senate Judiciary hearing in 2021. In her testimony, the Olympian spoke about the report the FBI's investigation included.

For the uninitiated, Larry Nassar was sentenced to jail in 2018 for the sexual abuse of hundreds of women.

McKayla Maroney, a 2012 Olympic medalist, said in her statement:

"As most of you are probably aware, I was molested by the US gymnastics national team and Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar. In actuality, he turned out to be more of a pedophile than he was a doctor."

The gymnast confessed that she had reported the details of the incidents to the FBI in the summer of 2015, but they did not report her abuse. She also stated that the FBI made false claims about what she said.

McKayla Maroney detailed her experience with FBI in her statement:

"In the summer of 2015, as I said, I was scheduled to speak to the FBI about my abuse with Larry Nassar over the phone. I was too sick to go meet with anyone in person, and talking about this abuse would give me PTSD for days, but I chose to try to speak about it to try to make a difference and protect others.

"I remember sitting on my bedroom floor for nearly three hours as I told them what happened to me. I told them about the sport of gymnastics, how you make the national team and how I came to meet Larry Nassar when I was 13 at a Texas camp."

Nassar molested the young gymnast at the Texas camp and made her uncomfortable by touching her private parts. McKayla also revealed that the doctor gave her sleeping pills for a plane ride and molested her when she was 15.

While recalling the traumatizing incident, McKayla Maroney had tears in her eyes, and she revealed how much agony she had to go through due to not receiving any support from the authorities:

"Those words in themselves were one of the worst moments of this entire process for me. To have my abuse minimized and disregarded by the people who were supposed to protect me, just to feel like my abuse was not enough.

"But the truth is my abuse was enough, and they wanted to cover it up. USA Gymnastics, in concert with the FBI and the Olympic Committee, were working together to conceal that Larry Nassar, who was a predator."

McKayla Maroney revealed Larry Nassar molested her hundreds of times

Larry Nassar was the doctor who accompanied the US women's gymnastics team during their matches. McKayla Maroney met him when she was 13 or 14 and confessed that he began molesting her on the very first day they met.

McKayla first spoke about the horrible incident in 2017, and since then, hundreds of women and girls have come forward to reveal how they were abused by Nassar.

In a statement released in 2018, McKayla said:

“As it turns out, much to my demise, Dr. Nassar was not a doctor, he in fact is, was and forever shall be, a child molester, a monster of a human being. He abused my trust, he abused my body, and he left scars on my psyche that may never go away.”

McKayla Maroney reported the case against Larry Nassar in 2015, but the FBI did nothing about it.

In a shocking testimony in 2021, McKayla testified to Congress about the poor handling of the case. Apart from her, the most decorated American gymnasts, Simone Biles and Aly Raisman, also talked about Lassar and ripped the FBI apart for being mute for years.

As of now, Larry Nassar is in jail. He had requested a sentencing hearing for the Ingham County charges in 2020, but the plea was rejected by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

