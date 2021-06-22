2024 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships to be held at Naples in Italy

European Gymnastics announced the city of Naples as host of the 2024 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Monday. The announcement was made after an online meeting led by the President of European Gymnastics, Farid Gayibov.

The provisional dates for the men's competition will be April 24 to April 28, while for the women it will be May 1 to May 5. The final dates will be approved by the International Gymnastics Federation.

If the provisional dates get their approval, European Artistic Gymnastics Championships will occur before the 2024 Olympics as the Paris Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.

The last time Italy played host to the European Championships was way back in 2019, when they hosted the men's and women's events in Milan. The country will now be eager to host another European Championships.

Alongside approving Naples as host of the 2024 European Artistic Gymnastics Championship, European Gymnastics also named the city of Antalya as host of the 2023 Aerobic Gymnastics European Championships. The event is provisionally scheduled to take place from November 17 to November 19.

European Gymnastics also announced bids to host the 2023 European Gymnastics Congress and the 2024 European Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and TeamGym.

Russia leads the all-time list in medals won at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships. They have won a total of 32 gold, 25 silver, and 26 bronze medals. They are followed by Great Britain and France, who have a total of 38 and 27 medals, respectively, to their name in the biennial extravaganza.

Past hosts of the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships

2021 - Basel, Switzerland

2019 - Szczecin, Poland

2017 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania

2015 - Montpellier, France

2013 - Moscow, Russia

2011 - Berlin, Germany

2009 - Milan, Italy

2007 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

2005 - Debrecan, Hungary

Edited by Prem Deshpande