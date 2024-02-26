$3.5 million NIL-valued Olivia Dunne rejoices as LSU fame gets massive feature at Maddison Square Garden - “omgggg AH”

Olivia Dunne's gymnastics excellence and social media stardom have propelled her to remarkable heights as an LSU standout. Her star power was on full display recently when her ad lit up the screens at Madison Square Garden.

Clothing brand Nautica recently announced Dunne as its newest brand ambassador and the new face of its spring campaign for women’s sportswear. With another NIL deal in the bag, the all-American gymnast has been on a promotional run that saw her latest ad hit the streets of Manhattan, New York.

Olivia Dunne's sister Julz captured the gymnast's reaction to seeing her Nautica ad on the MSG screens, with them posting the photo on their Instagram stories, showing a thrilled Olivia posing in front of her larger-than-life advertisement. The 21-year-old wrote:

“omgggg AH”

With her gymnastics skill and social media strength launching her NIL career into orbit, Dunne's ambassadorship with Nautica is another giant leap for the LSU superstar.

Olivia Dunne keeps adding to her robust NIL profile

LSU gymnastics phenom Olivia Dunne continues expanding her NIL universe, recently adding clothing powerhouse Nautica to her ever-growing list of brand partnerships.

The new deal comes after several high-profile sponsorships with companies like Leaf Trading Cards, Vuori, Motorola, Caktus AI, American Eagle, and Body Armor.

With a massive social media presence of nearly eight million TikTok followers, Dunne is one of the most famous athletes on the planet. According to On3, the LSU gymnast boasts the third-highest NIL valuation at $3.5 million, trailing just Bronny James and Shedeur Sanders. Dunne remains a rarity as one of only two female athletes ranked in the top 10, joined by her LSU teammate Angel Reese.

In addition to her fame as a social media star, Olivia Dunne is an accomplished gymnast with a decorated athletic background.

In 2014, she made history as the youngest athlete in the United States to qualify for the junior international elite level. By 2017, Dunne had earned a spot on the USA National Team and represented America at the prestigious City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy. There, she and her teammates captured the gold medal in the All-Around competition.

Dunne began competing collegiately for LSU in 2020 on a full athletic scholarship. During her standout freshman season, she garnered recognition as a WCGA All-American and Academic All-American, as well as a First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll honoree.