"A little extra special" - Jordan Chiles on becoming the longest consecutive member of USA Gymnastics

Jordan Chiles has expressed pride at becoming the longest-consecutive member of USA Gymnastics.

Chiles registered a fifth-place all-around finish at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. She also finished in fifth place in the all-around behind two 14-plus scores on bars and vault.

Despite the result, she took to social media to share her pride at having the most consecutive call-ups in USA's gymnastics history. She also stated that she hopes to do her best when she competes in the upcoming Pan American Games.

"Making National Team at National Champs was a little extra special. Being named to my 11th National Team made me the longest consecutive Team member in USAG history! And now I'm heading to the Pan American Games for my 1st time & I hope to bring home some new hardware for Team USA!" she said in a post on Instagram.

UCLA coach Janelle McDonald and WCC coach Laurent Landi back Jordan Chiles to regain form

Jordan Chiles is a three-time World Championship medalist and an Olympic silver medalist.

Despite the disappointing results at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Jordan Chiles has been backed to return to her best in the future.

Janelle McDonald, the coach at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that while the result wasn't great, Chiles making the jump to all four events was admirable. In her last event, the U.S. Classic in August, she only competed on bars and beam.

"This week was a really huge step for her and her process of getting back into elite competition shape. She definitely got stronger this week from doing that, and I’m excited to see her be able to gain that confidence and style and some of those things to be able to really make a push for the end of the year," he said. (via Daily Bruin)

The 22-year-old's World Championship Center (WCC) coach Laurent Landi, the 2023 USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame inductee, opined that Chiles needs more time in the gym as she has only been training with WCC for about a month.

"She needs to get back into the rhythm, and she’ll be ready for Worlds," he said.

Chiles, a three-time World Championship medalist, two-time NCAA champion, and an Olympic silver medalist, is also confident that she'll improve her performance when she next competes in international competitions.

"Now it’s just going up from here. I believe it too, as well, going into selection and Worlds and all that stuff, that I will be at the point that I need to be when that time comes," she said.