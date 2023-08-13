After making her gymnastics comeback, Simone Biles takes a break to support husband Jonathan Owens for his preseason game

After making her grand gymnastics comeback at the 2023 US Classic, Simone Biles took a break to support her husband Jonathan Owens during his latest match.

On August 12, the seven-time Olympic medalist showed up for the preseason opener between Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals. Of course, a cheerful Biles was rooting for the Packers, her husband’s team.

On August 5, Biles stunned the world by dominating the 2023 US Classic. After a two-year break to focus on her mental health, the ace gymnast returned to action and won gold medals in three of the four events she participated in.

In the football game she attended, it was a neck-and-neck contest between the two teams, with Packers emerging as the winners with a 36-19 scoreline.

The official Twitter page of Gymnastics Now shared a few glimpses of the gymnast from the preseason NFL game.

"Simone Biles is taking a well-deserved break to support her husband during his preseason game against the Bengals!"

The post showed a cheerful Simone Biles donning the Green Bay Packers jersey and a pair of denim shorts. She also wore a cute neck chain that had OWENS written on it. In one of the videos, the gymnast was seen walking across the football field and waving at her fans.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’s long-distance relationship

Biles and Owens began dating in 2020 when the NFL player was a part of the Houston Texans team. On many occasions, the gymnast was spotted turning into a cheerleader for Owens during his NFL matches.

After dating for two years, when the couple decided to get married in 2023, they learned about Jonathan Owens’s shift from Houston Texans to his new team, Green Bay Packers.

This meant that the couple would have to manage a long-distance relationship as Owens was obligated to relocate to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to train with his new team.

Thus, a week after getting married on May 6, Jonathan Owens flew to Wisconsin. Ever since the NFL player shifted to his new location, he frequently gets visited by Biles.

In fact, weeks after Owens’s shift to Wisconsin, the gymnast was spotted spending quality time with him in Door County, a tourist spot. Moreover, during that visit, the gymnast also had fun with the Packers team members.