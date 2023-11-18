Aly Raisman and Simone Biles get cozy in a picture from recent event they attended together

Legendary gymnast Aly Raisman recently shared adorable snaps of her with longtime friend and fellow gymnast Simone Biles. The two legends shared the frame on a recent occasion that took place in Philadelphia last week.

Raisman was last seen in a picture with the four-time Olympic gold medallist at a casual meet-up in June.

Biles and Raisman have known each other since their gymnastics days. They were a part of the US Final Five team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Biles first joined the team when Raisman was the captain. She and Gabby Doughlas were veterans who had won four gold medals in 2012 with ‘Fierce Five'.

In 2016, Biles joined as a newcomer along with Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian. In fact, in the Rio Olympics, the Final Five won the gold medal in the team event.

However, in 2020, Aly Raisman announced her retirement stating that she needed time to reflect on her career and also the tough time she faced.

Although Raisman has left ended her incredible gymnastics career, it does not mean she is not in touch with her teammate Simone Biles. Recently, she shared a couple of heartwarming selfies with the legendary gymnast on her Instagram.

The two were posing in a changing room. Raisman donned a brown coat and skirt, whereas Biles wore a black dress and layered it with an off-white blazer.

The 29-year-old Raisman shared pictures with Simone Biles, and tagged her in the caption with a kiss emoji.

Aly Raisman’s life after her gymnastics career and her plans to return to the sports again

Raisman at Apple product launch event in Cupertino

After her retirement from gymnastics, Aly Raisman began working at Camp Woodward as a program designer and trainer. She also continued her partnership with Aerie, a clothing brand.

In 2021, Aly Raisman talked about whether she would ever go back to gymnastics. She told US Weekly about her future plans:

“It’s not really one of those sports where you can just go back and practice. It’s a little bit harder. It would have to be at a very basic level just because the skills that we were doing are so difficult that it would, if I were to go back right now, I would probably get very hurt unless I just did very basic stuff."

She added that although she has left the sport, she would “want to play around” in a few years. However, as Raisman has lived her whole life in the gymnasium, she desired to try other things in life.