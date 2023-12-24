"Are y'all done yet" - Simone Biles hits back at criticism directed towards husband Jonathan Owens for controversial statements

Simone Biles has finally hit back at fans criticising her husband Jonathan Owens, after the latter made some controversial statements in an interview. After intense speculation regarding their relationship, Biles has spoken out about her feelings on the matter.

On December 19th, the couple made an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, which is hosted by former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. On the show, Owens reiterated that he had no idea who Simone was when they started dating, a fact many fans have found a little difficult to believe.

Moreover, the Green Bay Packers safety went on to add that he was unwilling to commit to the relationship in the early stages, given that he was just starting out in his career. When one of the hosts chimed in to ask if Owens thought he was the catch, the NFL player agreed:

"I always say that the men are the catch,” he said (at 11:25).

Well, this seemed to have rubbed Simone Biles’ fans the wrong way, and they were quick to jump in on X to defend their favorite gymnast. They stated that it was obvious that she was the catch in the relationship, even going so far as to call him a “red flag” and more.

Now, Biles has decided to clap back at the intense scrutiny of her relationship with a simple statement. She took to X to write, “Are y'all done yet,” accompanied by a meme of a child looking confused and scratching her head.

Simone Biles thinks that Jonathan Owens' might outshine her in the future

Meanwhile, it is obvious that Simone Biles has accumulated a bigger number of accolades than Jonathan Owens. Biles is the most decorated athlete in her sport in the world, while it wouldn't be entirely false to say that Jonathan Owens has just started out in his career.

Bringing this up on the podcast (at 14:30), a host mentioned that while Owens might become a great safety, he would never be as dominant in his sport as Simone. However, the gymnast was quick to jump-in and give Owens her vote of confidence, stating:

“You know what he might, cause the other day I said in a couple of years nobody is going to call him Simone Biles' husband, they'll call me Jonathan Owens' wife.”