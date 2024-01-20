Arkansas Razorbacks' gymnastics side records new program high score as they tie against Alabama

Arkansas Razorbacks' gymnastics registered a new program-high score on Friday, January 19, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The No. 4 Razorbacks went head-to-head with the No.3 Alabama Crimson Tide gymnastics to set a new program-high score record after collecting 197.525 points, tying up with the Tides. The Alabama Crimson Tide gymnastics dominated the Hogs in only uneven bars, currently ranking highest in the nation in the event.

The Hogs registered the highest score on the beam and floor exercise after earning 49.400 points. They collected 49.300 and 49. 425 points in the bars and vault events respectively. The Tides gathered 49.350 and 49.600 points in the vault and bars respectively. They scored 49.200 in beam and 49.375 in the floor event.

The Arkansas Razorbacks took to social media to share the record-breaking achievement with the fans and wrote:

"Hogs tie the Tide, but we're bringing a new program record score home to Fayetteville!"

The Hogs' Sirena Linton led the beam event, scoring 9.900 points. Maddie Jones registered 9.875 points along with Lauren Williams and Cami Weaver secured fourth place with a score of 9.825 points.

Sophomores Cally Swaney and Reese Drotar gave a strong start to the Hogs, scoring 9.850 and 9.875 points respectively. Freshman Priscilla Park sustained the domination, scoring 9.925 points.

The Hogs will return to Barnhill Arena to lock horns against Auburn for an SEC dual on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Gymnastics opens the 2024 season with the highest-ever season-opening score

Arkansas Razorbacks opened the season with the highest-ever season-opening score.

Before registering the program-high score on January 19, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the Hogs opened the 2024 season with a new record after scoring the highest-ever season-opening score.

The Razorbacks went toe-to-toe against the Georgia GymDogs on Friday, January 12, 2024, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas to kickstart the 2024 gymnastics season.

The Hogs dominated the Gymdog squad with a slim lead, scoring 197.150-196.350. The feat marked the Razorbacks' first victory over the Bulldogs at the home venue since 2020.

The Hogs scored the highest in the floor exercise with 49.575 points, surpassing the Gymdogs who earned 49.000 points. The Hogs earned 49.225 and 49.325 points in the vault and bars respectively. While they scored 49.025 on the beam, the Gymdogs scored 49.175 points.

The Hogs collected a total of 49.575 points in the floor exercise with Kalyxta Gamiao posting 9.875 points. Lauren Williams and Frankie Price led the event after scoring 9.950 points.