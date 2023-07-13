Asian Games 2023: Dipa Karmakar and 9 others named in gymnastics squad

Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar secured her place in the Asian Games after a remarkable performance in the selection trials held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Despite a 22-month suspension, Karmakar made a strong comeback to the sport after serving a 21 month suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.

Karmakar claimed the top spot in the all-around event at the Bhubaneswar trials with an impressive score of 47.05. Pranati Das achieved second place with a score of 45.80, while Pranati Nayak claimed third place with a score of 44.43.

Expressing her emotions on Twitter, Karmakar thanked her coach, Nandi Sir, for helping her prepare for the trials. She stated that returning to the stadium she considers her home was an immensely emotional experience for her.

"It is extremely emotional to return to the place I consider my home. Humbled by the results and thankful to all the people who have supported me along the way. Grateful to my coach Nandi sir who helped me prepare me for the trials," she wrote on Twitter.

Dipa Karmakar @DipaKarmakar

Humbled by the results and thankful to all the people who have supported me along the way.



Grateful to my coach Nandi sir who helped me prepare me for the trials.



#AsianGames2023 #Gymnastics #trials It is extremely emotional to return to the place I consider my home.🫶🏽Humbled by the results and thankful to all the people who have supported me along the way.Grateful to my coach Nandi sir who helped me prepare me for the trials. It is extremely emotional to return to the place I consider my home.🫶🏽 Humbled by the results and thankful to all the people who have supported me along the way. Grateful to my coach Nandi sir who helped me prepare me for the trials. #AsianGames2023 #Gymnastics #trials https://t.co/3p5GSLupHO

Karmakar's inclusion in the Asian games squad is a notable accomplishment, taking into account the obstacles she overcame during her suspension and her prior achievements. Gymnastics enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate her comeback as she prepares to represent India at the Asian Games.

In the men's Senior Individual category, Yogeshwar Singh from Haryana secured first place with an impressive score of 76.30. Rakesh Patra from Odisha closely followed with a score of 76.20, earning him the second spot. Tapan Mohanty, also from Odisha, secured the third position with a score of 74.60. These talented gymnasts have demonstrated exceptional skills and unwavering dedication to the sport.

The Asian Games provide a platform for athletes to showcase their abilities and compete against the best on the continent. Dipa Karmakar's presence in the Indian gymnastics squad adds excitement and anticipation as fans eagerly await her awe-inspiring routines. Dipa's comeback offers a chance to make a lasting impact on the Asian Games and inspire future gymnasts.

India's finest Gymnasts secure Asian Games spots

The Gymnastics Federation of India, in association with the Sports and Youth Services Department of Odisha, organized a pivotal event to select the core group of gymnasts for the Asian Games. Top gymnasts from across the country competed fiercely to secure their spots on the squad. After rigorous trials, five men and four women were chosen to represent India.

The selected male gymnasts include Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra, Tapan Mohanty, Gaurav Kumar, and Satyajit Mondal, with Anas Ali Shaikh and Saif Tamboli as reserves. The female gymnasts are Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, and Protistha Samanta, with Bidisha Gayen as the reserve. Their selection is a testament to their exceptional skills and dedication.

As they prepare for the Asian Games, these gymnasts carry the hopes and aspirations of the nation, and their performances will be watched and celebrated by enthusiasts nationwide. The event's organization highlights the commitment to promoting and showcasing gymnastics talent in India.

Poll : 0 votes