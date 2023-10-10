India had a disappointing campaign in gymnastics at the Asian Games 2023 that took place in Hangzhou as they failed to win a single medal. It means that Ashish Kumar remains the only Indian to have bagged a medal in gymnastics in the history of the tournament when he clinched a bronze medal back in 2010 in Guangzhou. Kumar had brought India the medal in floor exercise.

Pranati Nayak was India’s only gymnast in Hangzhou and she flattered to deceive. The youngster, who had a score of 45.80 in the selection trials, finished eighth in the women’s vault final with an overall score of 12.350.

At the Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium, Pranati started with a score of 12.100 on her first attempt. However, she also copped a 0.3-point penalty that eventually led her to a last-place finish. In the second attempt, Pranati did better with a score of 12.600 with 4.2 points for difficulty and 8.400 on execution, but it could only take her average score to 12.350.

Nayak also made her way through to the all-round final but pulled out in order to solely focus on the women’s vault final.

Dipa Karmakar’s Asian Games 2023 campaign cut short

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 9

Dipa Karmakar, who made a name for herself in the Rio Olympics seven years ago, was earlier included in the Asian Games squad after she topped the selection trials with an all-round score of 47.05. However. She was left out after she failed to fulfill the criteria of having a better performance than the eighth-placed gymnasts in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra, Tapan Mohanty, Gaurav Kumar, Satyajit Mondal, Dipa, Pranati, and Protistha Samanta were named in the squad with Anas Ali Shaikh and Saif Tamboli being in the reserves. But among them, only Pranati was named in the final squad.