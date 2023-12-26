"Being a messy lil b***h", "So timely" - Fans react to Vogue sharing wedding video of Simone Biles amid husband Jonathan Owens' 'catch' remark

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens' relationship has been the subject of some intense internet scrutiny since the latter recently made some comments on a podcast that fans deemed disrespectful. Amid all of this, Vogue magazine has shared a throwback to the gymnast's wedding dress fitting video, and the internet couldn't help but analyze the timing.

The controversy began on December 19 when Biles and Owens made an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, a popular sporting show hosted by former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor. The duo spoke about the beginning of their relationship as Owens maintained that he didn't know who Biles was when they first met.

He went on to say that he was unwilling to commit to a relationship at the time, given his budding career. This promoted a host to say that it sounded like Owens was 'the catch' in the relationship, to which the Green Bay Packers safety replied:

"I always say that the men are the catch.”

Since then, the NFL player has been in hot water with Simone Biles’ fans on the internet. Recently, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Vogue magazine shared a seemingly random throwback to Biles' wedding dress fitting video. However, fans pointed out the timing of the video, with one user saying:

“Vogue being a messy lil b***h bc why did you feel the need to repost this at this exact time."

Another fan chimed in:

“This was very timely.”

Here are a few more reactions to Vogue magazine's post:

Simone Biles defends Jonathan Owens amidst controversy

Meanwhile, after a couple of days of letting the internet have fun, Simone Biles decided to clap back. Taking to X, she wrote, “Are y'all done yet?” and accompanied it with a meme of a child scratching their head and looking confused. Owens joined the conversation to say:

“I love my baby man.”

For Simone Biles, this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. She got married to Owens in May, at a destination wedding in San Lucas, Mexico.

Next, she went on to make her much-awaited comeback to competitive gymnastics in August at the US Classics. Here, the 26-year-old finished on top of the podium multiple times, proving that she was still one of the best.

Biles followed it up with a highly successful outing at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. In Budapest, she won four golds and a silver, taking her total to 31.