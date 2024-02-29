"Covid free and now finally on the mend" - Gabby Douglas posts health update as she aims a comeback ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Gabby Douglas is vying for a spot to compete at the Paris Olympics for Team USA. After missing last week's Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, due to the coronavirus, she has shared an update, saying that she has fully recovered.

Douglas is preparing to get back on the competition floor after an eight-year break. She last competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The gymnast shared her health update on Instagram, saying:

"Covid free and finally on the mend."

Douglas also thanked her fans for their supportive messages.

"Thank you so much for all of your sweet messages of healing and love. Now time to get back to work," she added.

Her post also had a picture of a bag with her grips.

On February 23, the 28-year-old shared on social media that she wouldn't be competing at the Winter Cup because she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Gabby Douglas has been training for a year for Paris Olympics

Gabby Douglas first shared her ambition to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics in July 2023. She said she wanted to find and feel the joy again for the sport that she loves.

Douglas, who was one of the faces of the 2012 Olympics, said:

"I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back on the floor." (via LA Times)

Earlier this month, she told her fans on Instagram that she was happy to get back on the competition floor.

The Olympic gold medalist captioned her video:

"What a journey so far. it’s had its ups and downs, but i’m not done pushing the boundaries. i’m determined to make every moment count! SO happy to get back out on the competition floor and enjoy this sport that i fell in love with as a little girl. here’s to never giving up on our dreams. let’s do this."

If Douglas seals a spot to compete at the Paris Olympics, she will become the oldest American female gymnast to do so. She already has a 'first' in her kitty, being the first Black woman to win a gold medal for all-around competition while representing the USA in the London Olympics (2012).

Douglas specializes in uneven bars and beam balance. Her specialty is the all-around.