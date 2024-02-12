Dipa Karmakar set to represent India after 5 years at World Gymnastics Championships

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar is set to represent her country after a gap of five years. The world-class gymnast will compete in the World Gymnastics Championships, scheduled to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from February 15-18.

Hailing from Tripura, Karmakar gained global recognition at the Rio Olympics, where she finished in the fourth place in the vault event final. With her participation at the Rio event, she also became the first Indian woman gymnast to feature in the Olympic Games.

She is currently in New Delhi, practicing for the World Championships. Despite having a right leg injury, the Padma Shri awardee is determined to flourish at the vaulting table in her sole event at the upcoming championships.

Karmakar's coach, Dronacharya awardee Vishveshwar Nandi, is confident about her abilities. However, he also expressed concern about the injury that his ward is carrying at the moment.

“She has not fully recovered from the surgery on her right leg, but I have faith that she will bring honour to the country with her performance," he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Dipa keen to prove herself at the World Championships

The Indian gymnast's career was hit by a major setback when she faced a suspension for three years after being involved in a doping controversy.

She has since worked hard and diligently to not only clear her name but to also prove herself at the upcoming World Championships.

The 30-year-old aims to represent India at the World Gymnastics Championships in Egypt with utmost pride. Karmakar competed at the Artistic Gymnastics Senior National Championships last month after a gap of eight years, where she won an all-round gold with a score of 49.55, a vault silver with a score of 13.40, and an uneven bars silver with a score of 10.65.

With this success, she scripted a memorable comeback. With the World Gymnastics Championships, she will aim for a grand return on the big stage.