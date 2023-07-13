Dipa Karmakar triumphs in Artistic Gymnastics selection trials, sets stage for Asian Games 2023 comeback

Dipa Karmakar, the celebrated Indian gymnast, expressed her delight at successfully making a comeback to the sport at the Artistic Gymnastics Selection Trials for the Asian Games in 2023, where she emerged as the top performer.

Following the trials held at the Gymnastics center in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Karmakar spoke to PTI and described her comeback as a significant achievement. While she acknowledged that her performance was not flawless, she emphasized her determination to give it her all in future competitions.

The 29-year-old athlete from Tripura had faced a 21-month suspension due to a doping violation, making her return even more triumphant. Karmakar narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics, leaving her with unfinished business in the world of gymnastics. However, her recent victory in the all-around event at the Artistic Gymnastics selection trials demonstrated her resilience and unwavering spirit.

Dipa Karmakar expressed her happiness at being able to participate in the trials, especially considering the challenges she has faced in recent years. She highlighted the hardships she endured and the rigorous training she underwent in Agartala for four to six weeks. Looking forward to the Asian Games, Karmakar hoped that she would be selected and promised to give more than her best if given the opportunity.

This comeback marks a significant milestone in Karmakar's career, showcasing her determination to overcome obstacles and excel in her discipline. Her passion for gymnastics is evident in her relentless pursuit of excellence, despite setbacks and hardships. As she looks ahead to the Asian Games, Karmakar's focus and commitment are unwavering, and her determination to exceed expectations shines through.

Yogeshwar Singh and Pranati Das among prominent performers at Artistic Gymnastics Selection Trials

The Artistic Gymnastics Selection Trials witnessed impressive performances from top gymnasts. Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra and Tapan Mohanty secured the top three spots in the men's individual all-around rankings.

In the women's category, Dipa Karmakar from Tripura and Pranati Das and Pranati Nayak from Bengal showcased their skills, claiming the top three positions. These exceptional athletes demonstrated their talent and dedication, raising hopes for a successful campaign at the upcoming Asian Games. Their remarkable performances serve as a testament to their hard work and commitment to the sport.

