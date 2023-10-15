Does Mary Lou Retton have kids? All you need to know about the Olympic champion's children

American gymnastic champion Mary Lou Retton is a mother to four daughters. Shayla Schrepfer, McKenna Kelley, Skyla Kelley, and Emma Kelley are the children of the gymnast who tied the knot with former quarterback Shannon Kelley on 29 December 1990.

Retton's four children were also involved in gymnastics, just like her. Here, we take a closer look at the profiles and careers of Retton's four daughters.

Shayla Schrepfer

Shayla Schrepfer is the eldest of her four children. She was part of her school and college's acrobatics & tumbling team and graduated from Baylor University in Texas.

Mary's eldest daughter is married to Wyatt Schrepfer, whom she met during her college days at Baylor University. They tied the knot in January 2020. Shayla is very active on Instagram and mainly shares content around bodybuilding events.

During her early playing days, she qualified for three events at the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA).

Out of the three events she took part in, Shayla won only one. The 28-year-old athlete didn't continue tumbling after her college days. She runs a YouTube channel and shares stories about her daily life.

McKenna Kelley

Mary Lou Retton's second daughter, McKenna Kelly, started gymnastics when she was studying at the Louisiana State University. She had her first gymnastics competition at the age of 17.

Moreover, she is also a joint-champion of the 2014 Nastia Liukin Cup, which is hosted by former American gymnast Nastia Liukin. McKenna was a co-champion of the 2014 edition with Mackenzie Brannan.

The 26-year-old did not continue gymnastics after college. However, she is the co-founder of For Mothers and Daughters Forever Our Legacy with her mother Mary Lou Retton. Lastly, she also runs her own YouTube channel and shares stories from her daily life.

Skyla Kelley

Skyla Kelly started gymnastics at the age of three, but did not continue it for a longer period of time. She was a cheerleader during her high school days and took part in many events across the four years. The 23-year-old recently graduated from Texas Tech University.

Emma Kelley

Retton's youngest daughter Emma Kelly is currently pursuing her studies at the University of Arkansas and plays for the University's gymnastics team. As per her Razorbacks profile, Emma finished 4th during the 2016 Texas State Championship.