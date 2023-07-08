"During the season, it is really hard" - Olivia Dunne speaks about striking a balance between studies and brand partnerships

Olivia Dunne is currently making waves as a Louisiana State University gymnast. The athletics industry has undergone a significant transformation since the policy change in June 2021.

Previously, NCAA rules prohibited US national team stars from profiting from their internet fame. However, with the new policy allowing athletes to monetize their name and image, athletes like Olivia Dunne have been able to seize the opportunity and capitalize on their personal brand. Olivia Dunne, taking advantage of this new policy, has signed with the WME Sports talent agency and secured sponsorship deals, making her one of the highest-earning female college athletes in the United States.

Adapting to this new landscape, Olivia Dunne had to find a balance between her academic and athletic responsibilities while also working with brands to generate additional income.

Finding the right agency was crucial for her, Olivia Dunne said on the Full Send Podcast session, as she recognized the importance of having trustworthy representation that would prioritize her best interests.

“I took my time to find the right agent because I feel like that is the most important.”

Olivia Dunne also mentioned that she benefits from the flexibility of online learning platforms offered by Louisiana State University, which allows her to manage her class schedule alongside her brand appearances and competitions.

"I don't go to class; I do it online."

However, during the competitive season, she faces challenges in deciding which opportunities to pursue and sometimes has to turn down appealing offers. In contrast, during the summer months, she tries to maximize her availability for brand deals and other engagements.

During the season, it is really hard as I have to turn down these awesome opportunities sometimes, and in the summer, I try to stack up."

The Rise of Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne at the LSU v Auburn game

Olivia Dunne's rise in the world of college gymnastics is notable, as she has quickly become a prominent figure in the sport. Starting gymnastics at a young age, she showcased her talent and achieved impressive results in various state, regional, and national competitions. Her dedication to the sport led her to spend summers in intensive training camps, further honing her skills.

Aside from her gymnastics prowess, Olivia Dunne has also been active on social media, particularly on Instagram and TikTok. With a massive following of 4 million on Instagram and 7.2 million on TikTok, she has leveraged these platforms to showcase her gymnastics abilities and connect with her fans.

While 2023 brought a setback for Olivia Dunne due to a leg injury that prevented her from competing with the LSU Tigers, her presence on social media has continued to contribute to her growing influence and popularity. With her platform and talent, she is gradually becoming a recognizable face in college gymnastics. Additionally, her athletic achievements and full-ride athletic scholarship at Louisiana State University highlight her dedication and success in the sport.

