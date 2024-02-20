Elite Team Cup 2024: Schedule, where to watch and other details

The Elite Team Cup, formerly called the Elite Regional Championships, set to be held on February 24, is an annual premier gymnastics event in the US. The Elite Team Cup will feature nine men's Regional Teams, which consist of six junior elite gymnasts each.

Each team will have five athletes competing, and top four scores will contribute to the team's overall score.

There are two competitive level components in the Elite Program at USA Gymnastics - a Junior Division and a Senior Division. To participate, the athlete has to be 12 to 18 years of age for the Junior Elite and at least 16 years of age to compete internationally as a Senior Elite.

Schedule for the Elite Team Cup 2024

The Elite Team Cup, which started in 2014, will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 24. The Junior Men Competition Day 1 - all-around will be held in the evening at 6.30pm ET.

Watch the Elite Team Cup on February 24

It should be noted that the Elite Team Cup 2024 will coincide with the 2024 Winter Cup and the Nastia Liukin Cup.

Where to watch the Elite Team Cup 2024?

Fans can exclusively stream the event on USA Gymnastics' YouTube channel. They can also access podium training for all groups, start lists and live results on FlipNow.tv, through pay-per-view subscription.

Players to watch for at the Elite Team Cup 2024

Top junior US men's athletes will compete in the men's regional teams. The Oklahoma men's gymnastics team is considered the favorites as it's No. 1 in the national rankings.

Some of the athletes to look out for include Emre Dodanli, who leads the country in floor exercise, and Ignacio Yockers, who leads in pommel horse. Defending champions, Xander Hong from Region 1 and Kiran Mandava from Region 3 are set to make their presence felt. Other athletes vying for the top spots are Cameron Klimmek, Maksim Kan, Alexander Noel, and Divier Ramos.

Region 3's Mandava, an artistic gymnast, is one of the top returning individual athletes. He has been placed ninth in the 2023 all-around.