Everything you need to know about Team USA taking part in the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Team USA has geared up to compete in the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships which will commence from August 23, 2023. The five-day event will be held in the Casa Espana Arena in Valencia, Spain.
The event will include both individual as well as group performances. The 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will be the second qualifier after the 2022 World Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The finals offer a direct quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics with 14 individual and five group quotas.
Team USA at the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
Six athletes from Team USA will return to the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships who had finished in the top 15 spots.
The well-known artistic gymnast, Evita Greskenas, who hails from Orland Park, Illinois, will represent the USA at the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. She is an Olympian and was ranked 10th at the 2022 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Greskenas won four gold medals at the 2019 Pan America games held in Lima, Peru in All-Around, Hoop, Ball, and Ribbon. The 22-year-old won a bronze in Clubs at the same event.
Lili Mizuno, who joined the junior national team in 2015 will also represent Team USA in the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. She was ranked 12th at the 2022 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.
In the 2022 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, the U.S. Senior National Group was placed 15th in the group competition.
Gymnasts in Individual event:
Evita Greskenas
Lili Mizuno
Gymnasts in Group event:
Izzy Connor
Gergana Petkova
Katrine Sakhnov
Karolina Saverino
Hana Starkman
Alexandria Kautzman (non-competing individual)
Emily Wilson (replacement athlete)
Daria Merkulova (replacement athlete)
When to watch Team USA in the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
The 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will include floor exercises with Hoop, Ball, Clubs, and Ribbons in individual and group performances.
Where to watch the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
The finals will be streamed live worldwide on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com. The live stream will also be available on the Olympics app for mobile and other connected devices. Replay and highlight clips will be available on the Olympic app as well as on the Olympic Channel.
The International Gymnastics Federation will also stream the final events live from the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships on its YouTube channel.