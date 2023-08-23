Everything you need to know about Team USA taking part in the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Team USA has geared up to compete in the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships which will commence from August 23, 2023. The five-day event will be held in the Casa Espana Arena in Valencia, Spain.

The event will include both individual as well as group performances. The 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will be the second qualifier after the 2022 World Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The finals offer a direct quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics with 14 individual and five group quotas.

Team USA at the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Evita Griskenas Competed during the All-Around Qualifications round at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan

Six athletes from Team USA will return to the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships who had finished in the top 15 spots.

The well-known artistic gymnast, Evita Greskenas, who hails from Orland Park, Illinois, will represent the USA at the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. She is an Olympian and was ranked 10th at the 2022 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Greskenas won four gold medals at the 2019 Pan America games held in Lima, Peru in All-Around, Hoop, Ball, and Ribbon. The 22-year-old won a bronze in Clubs at the same event.

Lili Mizuno, who joined the junior national team in 2015 will also represent Team USA in the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. She was ranked 12th at the 2022 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.

In the 2022 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, the U.S. Senior National Group was placed 15th in the group competition.

Gymnasts in Individual event:

Evita Greskenas

Lili Mizuno

Gymnasts in Group event:

Izzy Connor

Gergana Petkova

Katrine Sakhnov

Karolina Saverino

Hana Starkman

Alexandria Kautzman (non-competing individual)

Emily Wilson (replacement athlete)

Daria Merkulova (replacement athlete)

When to watch Team USA in the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

The 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will include floor exercises with Hoop, Ball, Clubs, and Ribbons in individual and group performances.

Day and Date Time( E.T ) Event Stage Wednesday, August 23, 2023 9 a.m. Hoop and ball Group Qualifications 3 p.m. Hoop Finals 3:47 p.m. Ball Finals Thursday, August 24, 2023 11:30 a.m. Clubs and ribbon Group Qualifications 3 p.m. Clubs Finals 3:47 p.m Ribbon Finals Friday, August 25, 2023 12:00 Five hoops, Three ribbons and two balls Qualifications Saturday, August 26, 2023 9 a.m. Individual and all-around Finals Sunday, August 27, 2023 10 a.m. Five hoops Finals 11 a.m. Three ribbons and two balls Finals

Where to watch the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

The finals will be streamed live worldwide on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com. The live stream will also be available on the Olympics app for mobile and other connected devices. Replay and highlight clips will be available on the Olympic app as well as on the Olympic Channel.

The International Gymnastics Federation will also stream the final events live from the 2023 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships on its YouTube channel.