FIG World Cup: Olympic champions Artem Dolgopyat, Eleftherios Petrounais among gold winners

Artem Dolgopyat, Tokyo Olympics champion, and Eleftherios Petrounais, Rio Olympics champion, won golds at the FIG World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.

The FIG World Cup is the first stop of the 2023 World Cup season for artistic gymnasts. Dolgopyat claimed the gold medal in the floor exercise event while Petrounais took the gold in the rings event.

The men's floor exercise finals kicked off Saturday's event. In the finals of the men's floor exercise, Artem Dolgopyat scored 14.466. Japan's Kaya Kazuma and Germany's Milan Hosseini scored 13.866.

Since Kazuma and Milan were tied with the same score, they shared the silver medal. Hence, there was no bronze medal for the men's floor exercise event.

Artem Dolgopyat of Israel competes in Floor Exercise during the Men's Gymnastics Final on Day 11 of the European Championships Glasgow 2018

Artem Dolgopyat's score of 14.466 was enough to secure him a first-place finish and a gold medal. In the finals of the Pommel Horse event, Uzbekistan's Abdulla Azimov clinched the gold medal with a score of 14.866.

Armenia's Gagik Khachikyan missed out on the gold medal by a whisker. Gagik scored 14.833 which helped him win the silver.

Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov scored 14.800 and finished third in the Pommel Horse event. The Pommel Horse event was one of the most closely contested events at the FIG World Cup in Cottbus as all the top three gymnasts finished with the slightest of margins in their scores.

Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece competes during the Men's Rings Final on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan, the 2022 World Pommel Horse champion, finished in a shocking fifth place with a score of 14.700.

In the rings event, Eleftherios Petrounais of Greece scored 14.966 to clinch the top spot and the gold medal. Iran's Mahdi Ahmad Kohani claimed the silver medal while Armenia's Artur Avetisyan finished in third place.

In the finals of the women's vault event, Manila Esposito of Italy won the gold medal with a score of 13.233. According to the official website of the Olympics, Manila vaulted a Yurchenko one-and-a-half and a Podkopayeva.

Ruby Evans of Team Great Britain finished in second place with a score of 13.183 and claimed the silver medal.

Oksana Chusovitina of Team Uzbekistan competes on vault during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Uzbekistan's Oksana Chusovitina finished in third place and won the bronze medal with a score of 13.016. Oksana is an eight-time Olympian and one of the most legendary gymnasts in the sport of gymnastics. In the uneven bars event, Alice D'Amato of Italy claimed the gold medal with a score of 14.500.

Meolie Jauch of Germany finished in second place and won the silver medal with a score of 13.533. Netherlands' Tisha Volleman scored 12.900 and claimed the bronze medal.

Final standings of the men's and women's events of the FIG World Cup in Cottbus

The final standings of the men's and women's events of the FIG World Cup in Cottbus, Germany are attached below:

Men's Floor Exercise

Artem Dolgopyat Milan Hosseini and Kazuma Kaya

Men's Pommel Horse

Abdulla Azimov Gagik Khachikyan Nariman Kurbanov

Men's Rings

Eleftherios Petrounias Mahdi Ahmad Kohani Artur Avetisyan

Women's Vault

Manila Esposito Ruby Evans Oksana Chusovitina

Women's Uneven Bars

Alice D'Amato Meolie Jauch Tisha Volleman

Still, a few events are yet to be completed in the Cottbus leg of the FIG World Cup. The next stop of the FIG World Cup will be in Doha. The competition will be held between March 1 and 4.

